Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how dividend stocks with 7% yields could create a £64k+ passive income

Here’s how dividend stocks with 7% yields could create a £64k+ passive income

Discover how a diversified portfolio of UK shares could be used to generate a second income with some high-yield dividend stocks.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’m planning to fund my retirement with a broad portfolio of dividend shares with high yields and strong payout histories. That way, I can realistically expect to receive a regular and growing passive income while continuing to increase the size of my pension pot.

To reach that point, investors like myself need to have a large enough portfolio to throw off a healthy second income. Fortunately, the long-term growth potential of the stock market means individuals don’t need to invest colossal sums to reach this goal. But it does need a patient and balanced approach.

Here’s how £500 a month in UK and overseas stocks could eventually build a passive income above £64,000.

Diversifying for strength

Whether someone is seeking growth or dividends, building a diversified basket of shares is critical for targeting long-term returns. It allows an investor’s portfolio to better absorb individual shocks. What’s more, this approach can produce a consistent return over time by balancing higher-risk cyclical shares with defensive stalwarts.

This strategy doesn’t need investors need to settle for sub-par returns either. Harry Markowitz — widely considered to be the creator of modern portfolio theory — once described diversification as “the only free lunch in investing.”

Today’s investors can choose from thousands of stocks, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from around the world. This gives each one of us the power to build a bespoke portfolio suited to our own investment goals and attitude to risk.

Seven picks

Let’s look at what a diversified portfolio might look like:

StockSector10-year average annual return
Alliance WitanInvestment trusts11.9%
BAE SystemsDefence16.3%
iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor

UCITS ETF (LSE:IWVL)		Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)6.6%
JD SportsRetail11.6%
Polar Capital Technology TrustInvestment trusts22.2%
HSBCBanking10%
iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETFExchange-traded funds (ETFs)4.4%

There might be only seven holdings in this portfolio. But in total, they provide exposure to a whopping 773 different companies, spanning different sectors, regions, and providing a mixture of value, growth and dividend shares.

JD Sports and Polar Capital’s share price have dropped more recently. But they’ve still delivered returns over the long term, and are tipped by analysts as robust recovery plays.

During the last 10 years, this portfolio would have delivered an average annual return of 11.9%. Past performance is no guarantee of the future. But it this continues, investing £500 here each month would grow to £922,923 over 25 years.

If this was then invested in 7% dividend stocks, our investor would enjoy an average annual passive income of £64,605.

A top ETF?

For me, funds like the iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor ETF are great ‘cheat codes’ for building a well-diversified and high-performing portfolio easily and affordably. It’s why I own several in my own portfolio.

This one holds shares in roughly 400 global companies. It provides “direct investment in global equities which are undervalued relative to their fundamentals,” like book value and predicted earnings.

This approach gives the fund strong growth potential by targeting quality companies priced below their intrinsic value. Key holdings include Qualcomm and Intel, for instance, trading at a substantial discount to industry leader Nvidia and which could theoretically deliver greater long-term share price growth.

Its high weighting of tech stocks could make the ETF more vulnerable during downturns. But I still believe it’s a great fund to consider as part of a diversified portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, HSBC Holdings, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why IAG shares are up 69% since April

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have surged since 3 April, with investors flocking to invest in the European aviation giant. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 18 months ago is now worth

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares have surged over the past 18 months. Dr James Fox deeply regrets not investing in the telecommunications stock…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why Games Workshop is one of my favourite FTSE 100 growth shares

| Royston Wild

Games Workshop shares have soared 2,550% over the last 10 years. Discover why I think the FTSE 100 firm has…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Down 7% from its year high after poor Q2 results, is it worth me buying more Shell shares right now?

| Simon Watkins

Shell shares are down over the year on lower average oil prices and poor recent results, but this could mean…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 9% from its 1-year traded high, this could be a perfect time for investors to consider a FTSE 100 financial star on a rare price dip

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 banking star has soared over the year but dropped dramatically last week on a legal issue. I…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Meet the £1.43 UK stock that’s up 1,500% in 5 years and could be just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last five years, this UK stock has outperformed Nvidia. And Edward Sheldon believes that today, it still has…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

With a new CEO, this 10%-yielding penny stock looks primed for a recovery after a 58% crash

| Mark Hartley

Severfield's one of the UK's leading steel suppliers but lately it's been in decline. Can a new CEO save this…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

This 5p penny stock is crushing the stock market in 2025

| Mark Hartley

This micro-cap share is outperforming global stock markets by tenfold this year! Mark Hartley investigates the company's prospects.

Read more »