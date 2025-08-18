Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: here’s what £5,000 invested in Greggs shares could be worth next year

Forecast: here’s what £5,000 invested in Greggs shares could be worth next year

Find out why Greggs shares have fallen off a steep cliff this year, and where experts see them heading over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In January, Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc across the UK, forcing Greggs (LSE: GRG) to close over 200 stores. It foreshadowed what came next, as the bakery chain’s shares have been battered by a relentless wave of selling all year long.

At the start of 2025, Greggs was priced at 2,786p per share. Now, it’s trading for just 1,571p – or 43.6% lower! 

What has gone wrong?

Greggs has ambitious plans to extend its store estate to 3,000-plus over time. And growth was strong halfway through 2024, with total first-half sales 13.8% higher, and like-for-like (LFL) sales up 7.4% in company-managed shops.

Those figures were ahead of market expectations, meaning the growth story was very much intact. Indeed, one year ago the share price was flirting with an all-time high.

Fast-forward to this year’s interim results, however, and Greggs was highlighting “a challenging start to 2025“. Total first-half sales were up 7%, but company-managed shop LFL sales were just 2.6% higher. The weather didn’t help (both snow and sun).

Pre-tax profit fell 14% to £63.5m, and management sees full-year profit being lower than last year. Not what investors wanted to hear.

And while this year’s plan to open 140 to 150 net new shops is on track, some are now questioning whether we’ve reached ‘peak Greggs’. The FTSE 250 firm ended June with 2,649 shops.

The stock is much cheaper

Last year, the business was priced as a growth stock, at around 20 times earnings. Now? Just 11 times!

Greggs highlights what can go wrong when things turn as stale as last week’s sausage rolls.

That said, a falling share price means a higher dividend yield, all else being equal. And that’s what we see here, with Greggs now sporting a 4.4% yield.

That actually looks pretty attractive, given that the firm’s lower earnings are still expected to easily cover the payout. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, especially when profits are under pressure. But Greggs does have a solid track record of paying out dividends.

City price target

According to the consensus among City analysts, the average one-year price target is 2,104p. That’s 34% higher than the current level.

Based on this, Greggs shares could turn £5,000 into roughly £6,700. Pair this with the 4.4% dividend yield, and that would be a very solid return. It suggests the selling might have gone too far.

However, it’s important to remember that forecasts aren’t set in stone, and this target could quickly be revised downwards if trading is weak at Greggs in the current second half.

On the sidelines

Greggs reminds me a bit of Diageo, the FTSE 100 spirits giant whose share price has also struggled badly in recent times.

Diageo had set a medium-term target of 5%–7% organic net sales growth, but the operating results weren’t backing this up. The firm has now scrapped these targets and there’s been a hard reset in investor expectations.

As for Greggs, it still plans to grow to 3,000 or more shops, but the market isn’t buying the ambition. So the company needs sales growth to pick back up soon to regain trust.

Investors confident in Greggs’ turnaround potential might want to consider the stock while it’s cheap and offering a 4.4% yield. Personally though, I’m going to watch things from the sidelines.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Don’t have enough for retirement? Here’s how you could target a £43,938 second income

| Royston Wild

Discover how a regular monthly investment in UK and US shares can deliver a large second income to supplement the…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Down 50%, is this the most discounted FTSE 100 stock?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been steadily climbing in recent years, so a 50% fall over the same period might be…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Why I think the Lloyds share price looks expensive right now

| Ken Hall

The Lloyds share price has been surging higher in 2025 but Ken Hall thinks there could be better value in…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

What next for Babcock and BAE Systems shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how today's turbulent world has impacted BAE Systems shares and another FTSE 100 defence stock, Babcock.

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
US Stock

A 10% growth rate for a Stocks and Shares ISA could turn £20k into…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can be used to build a long-term portfolio and identifies a…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s why ISA are made to be started at birth

| Dr. James Fox

There's no better Stocks and Shares ISA strategy than to leverage the all-important commodity that is time. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s why IAG shares are up 69% since April

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares have surged since 3 April, with investors flocking to invest in the European aviation giant. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Nvidia stock 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has rebounded handsomely since May. But is this incredible S&P 500 share still worth considering for a portfolio…

Read more »