Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just turned 40? Here’s how much you could have by retirement if you invest £500 a month via a SIPP

Just turned 40? Here’s how much you could have by retirement if you invest £500 a month via a SIPP

Worried about having enough money to retire on? Investing regularly with a SIPP could potentially build a multi-million-pound nest egg!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the best retirement preparation tools available to British investors. While taxes do eventually re-enter the picture, the elimination of dividend and capital gains tax, along with income tax relief, drastically accelerates the wealth-building process. So much so that even when starting later at the age of 40, it enables investors to accumulate a substantial nest egg. Here’s how.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Potential retirement wealth

Let’s assume an investor has just turned 40, is planning to retire at 65, and is currently in the Basic income tax bracket, paying a rate of 20%. Depositing £500 into a SIPP entitles them to 20% tax relief, transforming this monthly lump sum into £625. And investing this capital at the average stock market return of 8% a year for 25 years, compounds into a £594,392 pension portfolio.

Looking at the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, that’s just over four times what the average 65-year-old has saved up in 2025. And when following the 4% withdrawal rule, it’s enough to generate a retirement income of £23,775 a year.

Combining with the extra £11,973 from the UK State Pension, this simple investing strategy would put someone on the path to having a £35,748 passive income. And according to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, that’s just over the £31,700 threshold needed to enjoy a moderate retirement in 2025.

Yet, when factoring in inflation, that threshold’s bound to rise over the next 25 years. Therefore, investors may need to aim a bit higher.

Boosting returns

Rather than relying on an index fund to replicate the stock market’s average performance, investors can target more substantial returns by picking individual stocks. This obviously comes with a significant higher risk and requires far more financial and emotional discipline. But it also opens the door to a potentially far more impressive nest egg.

Take Domino’s Pizza Group (LSE:DOM) as an example. Over the last 25 years, the franchise pizza chain proved to be a major market beater. And even after the stock’s recent slide, the stock’s still up a staggering 3,712% when counting dividends. That’s the equivalent of 15.7% a year, enough to transform a £625 monthly investment into £2.3m!

Still worth considering?

The Domino’s share price dropped by almost 20% on its latest interim results, due to an unexpected 31.8% drop in pre-tax profits. The problem doesn’t stem from a lack of demand, given that system sales were actually up slightly during the period. Instead, this comes as a result of margin pressure from rising input costs as well as the increase in the National Minimum Wage.

This performance is undoubtedly frustrating. However, it’s worth pointing out that despite the headwinds, Domino’s is proving to be far more resilient compared to its leading competitors like Pizza Hut and Papa John’s in the UK. In fact, the group’s market share’s actually expanding, now controlling 53.7% of the UK pizza market.

Over the next three years, analyst projections suggest that the UK hospitality sector is on track for steady growth. And this recent expansion of market share nicely positions Domino’s to capitalise on this medium-term tailwind. As such, investors looking to build a custom retirement portfolio may want to consider digging a little deeper.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman just bought this world-class growth stock for his FTSE 100 fund

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bill Ackman just snapped up 5,823,316 shares in this mega-cap growth stock for his fund. Is it worth buying for…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

2 high-yield UK investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Mark Hartley

With 5%+ yields and decades of payout growth, these UK investment trusts could be prime candidates for building tax-free income…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Vodafone shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Five years ago, Vodafone shares were sporting a dividend yield of 7% and investors were buying them in droves. Here’s…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

1 big reason to be bullish on UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks an emerging trend of UK companies buying back their own shares could be a positive force for…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s the average return from the FTSE 100 over the last 5 years

| Stephen Wright

In the last five years, the FTSE 100 has generated better returns than investors might think. And that's not just…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

2 shares I’m looking to buy if the stock market crashes next month

| Stephen Wright

With the stock market heading into what's often a seasonal down time, Stephen Wright's getting ready for potential opportunities to…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s the stock that Warren Buffett’s buying hand over fist in 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Despite being an overall net seller of stocks in 2025, Warren Buffett has also been snapping up shares of this…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

After crashing 55%, could this be one of the best stocks to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This media giant’s struggling, but with a new leader taking over, could a potential comeback make it one of the…

Read more »