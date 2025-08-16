Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If Tesla stock comes crashing down to earth, here’s my plan of action

If Tesla stock comes crashing down to earth, here’s my plan of action

Tesla stock has gone up 57% in the past year despite the business’s challenges. Our writer isn’t ready to invest yet — but could that change?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Over the long run, a lot of people have made a lot of money from investing in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). At repeated points over the past decade, Tesla stock has looked potentially very overpriced. There have been some dramatic swings in the stock price, including over the past year, but the long-term performance has been very impressive. In the past year alone, it has moved up 57%.

So, although there are certainly storm clouds gathering around Tesla at the moment, I for one would not write the company off — or anything near it.

It has confounded many investors’ expectations repeatedly in the past – and could do so again.

The valuation looks much too high to me

That said, the current Tesla stock price is far higher than I think it ought to be.

Tesla’s core business of selling electric vehicles faces challenges on multiple fronts. Competition in the space has heated up dramatically, putting pressure on profit margins.

The Tesla brand has been badly damaged in some markets by its boss’s involvement in politics. Meanwhile, the end of select tax credits for electric vehicles in Tesla’s home US market could also eat badly into its profits.

Sales volumes fell sharply in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, while profitability is under threat, too. Besides cars, the power generation and storage business has been a bright spot until recently. But its first-half performance suggests that it may be struggling to grow sales volumes while maintaining profit margins.

Meanwhile, the company’s robotics plans remain little more than that – Tesla is yet to commercialise its robotics technology at scale. Like electric vehicles, it is a business area with significant and growing competition.

Self-driving taxis are at least on the road in a limited real-world test. But so far that has been less impressive than many investors hoped for. While the taxis do not need a driver, they do need a company representative in each journey, considerably reducing the financial attractiveness and entire point of the self-driving proposition.

If things go well, the stock could potentially go up. Tesla has a large installed base of owners, strong brand, proprietary technology, and extensive manufacturing footprint.

Given the list of challenges, though, the Tesla stock price and market capitalization of $1.1trn both look far too high to me. I have no plans to buy at this level.

My plan of watching and waiting

But I do see Tesla as a business with fundamental strengths. At the right price, I would be happy to add some Tesla stock to my portfolio.

So, if the price crashes at some point, will I be buying some?

Not necessarily. It would depend on the reason for any such crash. If the market simply marks Tesla down for the reasons I mentioned above and it hits what I see as an attractive price (a long way below its current level), I would consider buying.

But if the price falls because of worsening business performance, even a much cheaper stock price could still offer me bad value.

So, I will be waiting to see not only how the price moves in coming months, but also how the business prospects evolve too.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £8,794 annual second income, starting from zero

| Christopher Ruane

Putting some money into the stock market on a regular basis is one way to try and earn a second…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Aviva and Tesco shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is still kicking himself for failing to buy Aviva and Tesco shares, which have done brilliantly over the…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Glencore and Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says his Diageo shares have shown signs of life lately, and even his holding in FTSE 100 miner…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £700 a month could unlock a £48,000 second income

| Ben McPoland

Earning nearly £50k a year in dividends may sound like a pipe dream. Yet this writer reckons such a sizeable…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 reasons I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stunning few years. This writer sees things to like about the company -- so why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much money could a £5-a-day passive income plan earn?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the variables that come into play when considering the passive income potential of stock market…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

2 up-and-coming UK growth stocks that could benefit from the AI boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the groundbreaking tech of two small growth stocks that may be critical in the world of AI.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 62p UK stock with a 7.6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares with high dividend yields? Check out this under-the-radar small-cap stock with a yield of an impressive 7.6%.

Read more »