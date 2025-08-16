Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 8%+ yield! Here’s why Legal & General’s one of my favourite dividend shares

8%+ yield! Here’s why Legal & General’s one of my favourite dividend shares

With a really big dividend yield, a cash-rich balance sheet and resilient profits, I still think Legal & General shares can be winners.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed, and even the most robust of blue-chips can unexpectedly slash dividends when crises emerge. But backed by its cash-rich balance sheet and improving outlook, I’m optimistic Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) could remain one of the FTSE 100‘s best-paying shares over the long term.

Here’s why.

A proud history

Legal & General’s demonstrated excellent commitment to paying large and growing annual dividends over time. Since 2000, it’s only cut shareholder payouts twice. And both of those occured during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

The only other blot on its copybook came in 2020, when Covid-19 forced it — along with hundreds of other companies — to rein in their progressive dividend policies. On that occasion, the cash reward was frozen at 17.57p per share in 2020.

But since then they’ve risen steadily, culminating in last year’s 21.36p total dividend.

So what next?

Legal & General has proposed continuing to raise dividends too, albeit at a reduced rate of 2% to 2027. That’s down from 5% in previous years. Yet that’s growth nonetheless, and — as the table below shows — creates dividend yields far above the FTSE 100 average of 3.3%.

YearDividend per share (City forecasts)Dividend yield
202521.79p8.3%
202622.18p8.4%
202722.64p8.6%

These projections are supported by the company’s robust financial foundations. Thanks to its impressive cash generation, its Solvency II capital ratio was 217% in June. This was even after the payment of 2024’s final dividend, and factoring in its recently-launched £500m share buyback programme.

Legal & General believes it will remain robust enough to uphold its dividend targets. It’s expecting £5bn-£6bn of cumulative operational surplus cash generation between over the next three years.

Strong momentum

But as we saw during the pandemic, plans can be knocked off course. And with inflationary pressures rising and tough market conditions persisting, things might not be plain sailing for the company.

This is concerning, considering that projected dividends are barely covered by expected earnings. Dividend cover through to 2027 sits between 1 and 1.1, well below the widely-regarded safety minimum of 2.

However, Legal & General’s resilience means I think it can deliver those impressive dividends. Its latest trading statement showed underlying operating profit rise 6% between January and June, to £859m. This beat analysts estimates by more than £40m.

Though its Asset Management division struggled, this was more than offset by strength at the Retail and Institutional Retirement units. Over the period, the company grew its total retail customer base to 12.4m.

A top dividend share

This robustness — along with that rock-solid balance sheet I’ve described — make me feel Legal & General shares will remain an excellent passive income share to consider during the forecast period to 2027 and beyond.

With demographic changes driving demand for its retirement, protection and investment products, I’m expecting to profits to rise strongly over the long term.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £700 a month could unlock a £48,000 second income

| Ben McPoland

Earning nearly £50k a year in dividends may sound like a pipe dream. Yet this writer reckons such a sizeable…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

3 reasons I don’t own Rolls-Royce shares

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stunning few years. This writer sees things to like about the company -- so why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How much money could a £5-a-day passive income plan earn?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the variables that come into play when considering the passive income potential of stock market…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

2 up-and-coming UK growth stocks that could benefit from the AI boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the groundbreaking tech of two small growth stocks that may be critical in the world of AI.…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 62p UK stock with a 7.6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for shares with high dividend yields? Check out this under-the-radar small-cap stock with a yield of an impressive 7.6%.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After a stonking set of results, can the Aviva share price continue to power higher?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines the potential drivers for future growth in the Aviva share price, which is up 135% in five…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

Want to retire in style? Aim to beat the State Pension with just £50 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing on a regular basis can pave the way towards an impressive retirement income that eventually beats today's State Pension…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in UK shares to target a £3,815 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds in monthly passive income by investing in top-notch UK shares? Yes -…

Read more »