Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Aviva share price does it again! Just how high can it go?

The Aviva share price does it again! Just how high can it go?

The only way is up for the Aviva share price after today’s strong half-year results, but Harvey Jones wonders just how long it can maintain this momentum.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price has been gunning it lately, climbing 35% over the past year and a staggering 136% over five. That hasn’t happened by accident.

CEO Amanda Blanc has streamlined the business since joining in July 2020, stripping away underperforming overseas units and refocusing on the UK market. This year’s £3.7bn acquisition of Direct Line should further beef up its market dominance.

Big operating profit jump

Today’s (14 August) half-year results show Aviva keeping up the momentum. Operating profit jumped 22% to £1.07bn, with 66% now coming from capital-light operations such as wealth, health and general insurance. UK and Ireland general insurance premiums rose 9% to £4.14bn, while wealth net flows were up 16% to £5.8bn. Aviva now manages more than £200bn in assets.

The Direct Line deal only completed in July, so its numbers aren’t reflected yet. Still, integration’s apparently well underway and management expects it to boost earnings per share by around 10% once fully embedded.

Investors liked what they saw today, nudging the stock up more than 3% in early trading. That’s a decent move, but these are better than decent results. Perhaps the biggest challenge Aviva faces is high expectations

FTSE 100 sector star

Blanc’s turnaround strategy’s certainly bearing fruit. General insurance operating profit surged 29% in the first half, helped by disciplined pricing and new business growth, while the health arm saw premiums climb 14%. Retirement sales dipped slightly but individual annuity sales rose 29%. Who said FTSE 100 blue-chips can’t fly?

Aviva now serves 21m customers, about four in 10 UK adults. Few can match it for scale.

Stock valuation check

The shares are no longer cheap though. Aviva trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 28.7. It makes consistent delivery even more important.

A few years back the shares yielded about 7%, but that’s reduced to 5.3%, mostly due to the share price rally. That’s still comfortably above the FTSE 100 average yield of around 3.5%. And it’s set to continue growing. Today, the board lifted the interim dividend 10% to 13.1p per share. Forecasts suggest a yield of 5.81% this year and 6.24% in 2026.

Hard to grumble about that. With strong cash flows and a Solvency II shareholder cover ratio of 206%, Aviva should be good for it.

Risks and rewards

There are still risks. A catastrophic event could dent insurance profit, while integrating Direct Line might prove more challenging than expected. Annuity sales may fall when interest rates drop away, as they’ll pay less income. Although with inflation sticky, interest rates look set to stay higher for longer.

My big concern is that after such a strong run, Aviva has to slow. It’s confirmed by analysts’ 12-month consensus target of 649.2p. That’s actually 5.2% below today’s 679.2p. Aviva’s riding high today, but it could slip from here.

Blanc’s done a brilliant job and the long-term story remains attractive. Momentum may slow from here though, and investors might want to check other FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 insurers for potential catch-up opportunities. Even so, I think Aviva’s still a stock to consider buying with a long-term view. Especially for income-focused investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

At a 17-year high, can the Barclays share price continue to outperform?

| Andrew Mackie

As the Barclays share price continues its inexorable rise, Andrew Mackie assesses the importance of its investment bank division in…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Got a spare £5 a day? Start the journey to financial freedom with passive income

| Mark Hartley

It’s never too late to work towards passive income. Discover how investing £5 a day in dividend shares can grow…

Read more »

Branch of NatWest bank
Investing Articles

After recording a 52-week high, is there any value left in the NatWest share price?

| James Beard

As the NatWest Group share price continues its impressive rally, our writer considers the bank’s prospects for the next few…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

1 UK penny stock that could be a hidden gem at 57p!

| Ben McPoland

Find out why our writer was so impressed with this innovative UK small-cap stock that he's decided to buy some…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Following forecast-beating H1 results, is it time for me to buy more of this 7.2%-dividend-yielding FTSE 250 star?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 financial sector gem has consistently paid very high dividend yields over the past five years and is…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Where next for the BP share price?

| James Beard

Since the start of 2025, the BP share price has underwhelmed. Even so, our writer reckons the energy giant's stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following poor H1 results, now might be just the right time for me to buy more HSBC shares

| Simon Watkins

HSBC shares dropped after the release of its H1 results, but earnings are forecast to grow 9.5% a year, so…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s forecast to outperform Rolls-Royce shares over the next 12 months

| James Beard

Analysts reckon Rolls-Royce shares are fairly priced at the moment. And there’s another FTSE 100 stock predicted to do better.

Read more »