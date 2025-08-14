Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would you need in an ISA to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

How much would you need in an ISA to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

Muhammad Cheema explains how an investor could aim for £5,000 in monthly passive income over time through a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Muhammad Cheema
As an investor of stocks and shares for a number of years, I like to focus my strategy on generating growth and income. I enjoy researching different companies and passing on my knowledge and insight through my articles with the Motley Fool. Previously, I studied Accounting and Finance at LSE, which enhanced my expertise in this area. Away from writing, I enjoy reading about philosophy, learning about different businesses, and exercising.
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If an investor wants to create passive income, then investing in dividend-paying stocks might be worth considering.

This is because your only focus will be on researching different companies and picking the best stocks that you think are capable of yielding consistent streams of income. In terms of managing the company, there’s nothing investors need to do.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a very tax-efficient way to try and achieve this. It’s a type of individual savings account where we can invest in shares without paying any dividend tax on income received. If we decide to sell our shares, there’s also no capital gains tax on gains realised. We can invest up to £20,000 a year into this account.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Getting there quickly… or slowly

If an investor were to simply invest in a FTSE 100 index fund, they would yield 3.27%. This would mean they could avoid the stress of stock-picking. However, even with a diversified index like the Footsie, there’s still volatility risk, especially if economic conditions are likewise.

This would require an investment of £1,834,862 to achieve that £5,000 monthly sum. That’s one mighty number (and well above the £20k annual limit so it would take more years than most investors have available). Not an easy amount to find!

With careful and diligent stock picking and a focus on income stocks, I reckon an investor could target a higher yield of 5%. That would still cost £1.2m though.

But not all is lost. A young investor could still aim to achieve this by retirement. With an initial sum of £25k in a portfolio yielding 5% in dividends, and then subsequent reinvestment of dividends plus contributions of £400 a month, they could have a portfolio worth £1,256,393 in 35 years. This is assuming an annual dividend growth rate of 2% and share price appreciation of 5%.

While I appreciate having £25k to invest, and setting aside £400 may not be easy for many, it still presents a much more realistic way to achieve this passive income.

Furthermore, investors should understand that share price increases and dividends aren’t necessarily guaranteed.

A share to consider

I think investors should consider BP (LSE:BP) shares for their portfolio if they’re aiming to achieve this passive income.

With a dividend yield of 5.69%, it’s above the target of 5%. This will help to bring the average yield of their portfolio up.

Moreover, the oil giant’s shares may be worth considering aside from its dividend, too.

The company’s recent Q2 results saw net profit of $2.35bn, comfortably beating the $1.81bn of analysts’ expectations. This is impressive considering it came in a period of lower oil prices.

There’s potentially an extra reason to be optimistic about its prospects. Its latest exploration discovery in the Bumerangue block in Brazil’s Santos basin looks very encouraging. BP is carrying out tests on the site, and no reserve estimate has been provided yet, but this could be a major catalyst for the company over the next few years.

One concern I have with the oil giant is that its net debt of $26bn is quite substantial. This makes its financial position riskier than one might like.

However, on balance, there’s still plenty to like about BP’s shares, and they’re still worth investors considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £2,500 monthly income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way to generate a long-term second income stream, and names a…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

These ‘boring’ FTSE 100 dividend stocks just hit 52-week highs!

| Paul Summers

Who needs to be part of the AI-frenzy when certain dividend stocks are making an absolute packet for more conservative…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is forecast to beat Rolls-Royce in the coming year — and it’s only £1!

| Mark Hartley

Rolls-Royce has been the FTSE 100 star of 2025, but analysts think this £1 homebuilder could deliver over three times…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

Down 86% over five years, this FTSE stock could be nearing the bottom

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE share that has been beaten up in recent years but could start to show…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

This is nuts. When’s the stock-market crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Share prices keep hitting record highs in 2025. The bad news for investors is that asset prices look inflated, which…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

AI wars: is the Nvidia share price under threat from rival AMD?

| Mark Hartley

Up 56% in a year, the Nvidia share price looks unstoppable. But a new AI chip from rival AMD threatens…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

As Aviva releases another hot update, have I left it too late to buy more shares?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's operating profit surged 22% in the first half, driving its shares to fresh multi-year highs. So is it too…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares going to crash?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares’ meteoric rise has a few hints of a bubble in the making. So are shares in the chipmaker…

Read more »