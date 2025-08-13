Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Near $200, might Palantir stock become the next Microsoft?

Near $200, might Palantir stock become the next Microsoft?

This writer is wondering if he should buy Palantir stock, just in case the AI firm goes on to become the dominant software player in future.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has produced truly eye-popping gains since ChatGPT was unleashed in late 2022. We’re talking about a near-2,500% return!

That actually outdoes Nvidia, the kingpin of the whole AI revolution, whose shares are up by 1,000%. I don’t know how Nvidia shareholders could even put food on the table after such a measly return.

A milestone quarter

Palantir was the fourth most popular share on AJ Bell‘s platform over the past week, just ahead of Nvidia. The leading three were all juicy dividend payers, showing that this stock remains incredibly popular with UK retail investors.

Naturally, some of this buying will have been driven by speculation and FOMO (fear of missing out). But the numbers Palantir is putting up are undoubtedly very impressive. Revenue topped $1bn for the first time in Q2, well ahead of the $940m anticipated by Wall Street.

Incredibly, US revenue jumped 68% year on year, with US commercial revenue nearly doubling. And the software firm closed 157 deals of at least $1m, and over 100 deals worth a minimum of $5m.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 beat estimates for $0.14.

Looking ahead, Palantir also boosted its full-year outlook. Management now expects around $4.1bn in revenue rather than $3.9bn.

Driving much of this incredible business performance is Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). This pulls together data from many sources then structures and readies it for AI models to deliver actionable insights.

Bullish

On every metric, the company is firing on all cylinders. So it’s easy to see why the stock is absolutely surging, helped by CEO Alex Karp’s uber-bullish commentary.

The sceptics are admittedly fewer now, having been defanged and bent into a kind of submission. Yet we see no reason to pause, to relent, here…We believe that Palantir will become the dominant software company of the future.

Alex Karp

The last time there was a technology anywhere near as consequential as AI was the internet during the 1990s. Back then, investors piled into tech stocks and sent them to the moon. Very few ever recovered when the dot-com bubble burst.

As we know though, Microsoft was one that did. It went onto become the dominant software company of our age (sound familiar?).

But it’s worth remembering that it took 16 years and 8 months before Microsoft’s share price recovered from the dot-com peak in 1999.

In other words, it spent a decade and a half in the wilderness, despite strong business growth.

Echoes of the past?

Might we see something similar with Palantir? I ask this because its market cap of $445bn puts the stock at 108 times forecast sales.

This seems ridiculous, even if the company goes on to beat current growth forecasts.

2024 (reported)2025 (forecast)20262027
Revenue$2.87bn$4.13bn$5.57bn$7.47bn

Of course, I’m not saying Palantir won’t become the next Microsoft over the next two decades. And yes, I’m kicking myself for not investing a couple of years ago.

However, two things can be true simultaneously. One, the company is world-class and is going to dominate the AI software space for the next decade — and the share is grossly overvalued.

As Palantir stock heads higher, I think it risks becoming the next Microsoft. This is why I’m keeping it just on my watchlist for now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares I’ll consider piling into if the stock market crashes!

| Royston Wild

Discover which cheap UK shares and investment trusts our writer Royston Wild will consider buying if the FTSE 250 slumps.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

The hidden risks behind the Rolls-Royce share price rally (and why they may not matter)

| Mark Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared in recent months but beneath the optimism, several hidden risks could threaten future growth.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Starting with £100k, how long would it take to build a million-pound SIPP?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how long it would take an investor to build a SIPP or ISA worth a cool £1m,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Shell and BP shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says BP shares have had a rotten run but there are signs they are starting to climb. Can…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

We've been told that 'elephants don't gallop'. But someone forgot to tell Aviva shares! Paul Summers looks at just how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce is currently the sixth-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange. However, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç believes that one day it…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

Here are the latest forecasts for Tesla stock

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at Tesla stock predictions from some of the main banks and brokers and tries to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying this surging FTSE 250 stock just yet

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on a FTSE 250 stock that's rocketed higher in recent months. There are a couple…

Read more »