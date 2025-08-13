Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Analysts believe this FTSE 250 stock could rally 65% in the next year

Analysts believe this FTSE 250 stock could rally 65% in the next year

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 gem that has strong buy ratings from analysts thanks to recent results and the business model.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I find it interesting to review forecasts from bank research teams and brokers to see which stocks they hold optimistic views on. Their share price targets shouldn’t be taken as gospel. Yet given their expertise in the research space, I do take them seriously. Here’s one FTSE 250 share for which there could be considerable potential over the coming year.

Growth expectations

The stock in question is WAG Payment Solutions (LSE:WPS). The company, which trades as Eurowag, is a Czech-based fintech and mobility company catering to the commercial road transport sector across Europe. It provides fuel and toll payment processing through pre-paid or post-paid fuel cards, along with integrated mobility services like telematics, routing, tax refunds, and fleet management tools.

Over the past year, the growth stock has jumped by 27%. Yet from the current share price just under 82p, the expectations from analysts indicate this could go even higher. The lowest forecast for the coming year that I can see is from Deutsche Bank at 90p. The highest is Peel Hunt, with the team expecting the stock to move to 135p. This would be a 65% jump from the current price. Other banks and brokers have forecasts within this range.

Impressively, of the 10 companies with a recommendation, all of them are saying Buy. There are zero Sell or Hold ratings. Typically, share price forecasts are for where the analysts think the stock will be this time next year.

Why it could surge

The business makes money in two main ways. One is from payment solutions, the other is from mobility solutions. Both avenues are appealing as they offer stable revenues. Fees from fuel and toll transactions are a low-risk model, as vehicles are required to pay the tolls. The mobility solutions are mostly based on subscription models. This recurring revenue makes it easy to predict cash flow. Therefore, investors might continue to buy the stock because they like the operating model and can understand what’s going on.

Another reason it could do well is the scalable platform advantage. The more people who join the mobility platform, the more economies of scale Eurowag gets. As it continues to grow, it drives others to join the platform, as that’s where everyone else is.

Finally, the financial growth speaks for itself. The 2024 results showed a 7.1% revenue increase versus the previous year, with gross profit up 14%. What interested me was the generous EBITDA margin of 41.6%. This bodes very well for the future, as even if costs increase, it has a good margin buffer.

Despite all of this, the company isn’t perfect. Operating in multiple EU countries exposes it to varying tax regimes, toll structures, and compliance obligations. The regulatory risks are high and should be noted.

Overall, the positive outlook by analysts does make me consider the stock and I feel other investors might do the same.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce could become the largest company on the London Stock Exchange, according to CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rolls-Royce is currently the sixth-biggest company on the London Stock Exchange. However, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç believes that one day it…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Can powering AI push Rolls-Royce shares as high as 2,046p?

| Alan Oscroft

The bears keep expecting Rolls-Royce shares to end their bull run. But if certain speculation pays off, there could be…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks I own and 2 more I’d like to buy

| Stephen Wright

Some of the UK’s best growth stocks have the same business model. Using acquisitions to create scale advantages can be…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Has Diageo’s share price finally turned a corner (for the better this time)?

| Simon Watkins

Diageo’s share price has suffered since 2022 from changing consumer habits and cost-of-living increases. But is this now in the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

A P/E ratio of 127! Is this soaring FTSE 250 stock as overvalued as it looks?

| Mark Hartley

Up 66% over the past year, FTSE 250 company Avon Technologies has a heavily inflated P/E ratio. But Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

2 stellar FTSE growth shares to consider buying in a stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

There's growing talk of a stock market crash this month. Or maybe September. Or possibly October. Harvey Jones is prepared,…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Why I’m still buying my favourite FTSE 250 stock in August

| Stephen Wright

The competitive landscape is shifting around JD Wetherspoon. That’s why Stephen Wright’s still adding to his investment in the FTSE…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 world-class FTSE 100 stocks that look resistant to AI disruption

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 companies provide vital services that are unlikely to be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) any time…

Read more »