Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 stellar FTSE growth shares to consider buying in a stock market crash

2 stellar FTSE growth shares to consider buying in a stock market crash

There’s growing talk of a stock market crash this month. Or maybe September. Or possibly October. Harvey Jones is prepared, whenever it arrives.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Will we see a stock market crash in August? Plenty of experts are warning about one. Analysts at Morgan Stanley see a 10% correction as possible, while Evercore thinks it could be nearer 15%. Deutsche Bank is also uneasy. Hedge fund manager Owen Lamont has dubbed August “panic season” and suggested investors should brace for a potential “epic financial disaster” over the next three months.

The Buffett indicator, a long-term valuation gauge, has soared to 207%, well above its historical comfort zone of 90% to 135%. That doesn’t guarantee a crash, but it does hint that valuations are stretched.

Personally, I gave up trying to call market moves years ago. There are too many variables. All I know is that at some point the market will fall. Given today’s levels, that’s not unlikely, although prices could keep rising before then. Like most investors, I can spot a crash only after it happens, so I prefer to keep a buy list ready. These two FTSE 100 growth shares are near the top. Both have a terrific track record, but they’re expensive, with price-to-earnings ratios typically around 30. I’d love to see that cut.

FTSE 100 winner: RELX

RELX (LSE: REL) may not be a household name, but it’s a true global operator with customers in over 180 countries. In 2024, adjusted operating profit climbed 10% to £3.2bn, with margins rising to 33.9% as management cut costs and boosted productivity.

On 24 July, RELX posted half-year results showing revenue up 7% to £4.74bn and adjusted operating profit up 9% to £1.65bn. The board hiked the interim dividend 7% to 19.5p. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance, citing “positive momentum” and strong growth in analytics and decision tools.

Despite the solid results, the share price has slipped 10% over the past month and is flat over 12, though it has more than doubled in five years. The P/E remains high but if a  market pullback trims that, investors might consider buying.

Is Sage a wise choice?

My second pick is Sage Group (LSE: SGE), which develops accounting and payroll software for companies worldwide. Over the past year, the stock has climbed 16% and it’s up almost 55% over five years. It fell 6% in the last month, again, despite some decent results.

On 30 July, it reported Q3 revenue growth of 9% to £1.86bn, driven by strong demand for its Sage Business Cloud platform. North America rose 11% to £846m. Full-year guidance was maintained.

Cut-price buying opportunity

Both companies have enviable growth records but rich valuations. This means they have to keep delivering the goods, to match high investor expectations. Their recent results were pretty good, just not good enough to drive their shares higher.

Artificial intelligence is a potential risk, allowing customers to replicate some services in-house, although it might also help both firms cut costs and improve products. Tariffs are an issue too, as is the wider global economic slowdown.

Recent dips could tempt some investors, but a broader market sell-off would make the opportunity more compelling. I can’t say if we’ll get one, but I’ll be watching both of these like a hawk if we do.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

2 dividend-paying UK shares that could thrive in a high-interest-rate world

| Mark Hartley

Higher interest rates are usually bad news for businesses, but some UK shares could potentially benefit from tighter monetary policy.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 investment trust has just smashed the S&P 500!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a FTSE 250 trust that has been easily outperforming its benchmark lately, with a helping hand from…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Alan Oscroft

Want to build up long-term passive income from investing in the UK stock market? The magic of compound returns can…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s valuation looks tempting, as FY sales beat guidance

| Alan Oscroft

The Bellway share price is lagging behind the FTSE 250 this year, but the latest trading update fuels ambitions for…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the UK’s best dividend growth shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

Discover one of the FTSE 250's most exciting dividend growth shares. Annual payouts are tipped to rise roughly 20% this…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Here’s the latest forecast for the Melrose share price

| Dr. James Fox

The Melrose share price has pushed up in recent weeks, outperforming much of the FTSE 100. Analysts suggest this stock…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Shares in this brilliant FTSE 100 dividend stock have just jumped 17% — time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this dividend stock is a FTSE 100 income superstar. Today, it's delivering bags of growth as well,…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

Why I’m still buying my favourite FTSE 250 stock in August

| Stephen Wright

The competitive landscape is shifting around JD Wetherspoon. That’s why Stephen Wright’s still adding to his investment in the FTSE…

Read more »