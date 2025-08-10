Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 72% in a year! Too late to snap up Nvidia stock?

Up 72% in a year! Too late to snap up Nvidia stock?

Up over 30,000% in a decade, Nvidia stock might not sound like an obvious bargain. But this writer sees a case for further growth from here. Should he buy?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Oh, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Nvidia. The name alone sounds a bit like envy – and invidious. It is understandable that people who do not own Nvidia stock (myself included) may feel a bit envious at least (though hopefully not invidious!). After all, it is up 72% in the past year alone.

Over the longer term, the chip giant has performed even better. In just five years, Nvidia stock has leapt up 1,514%.

Over a decade, 31,614%. Yes, you read that correctly: 31,614%!

Incredibly, though, I think that it could move even higher from here. History is history and that 31,614% gain over the past decade is now a thing of the past.

Today, looking forward, might it make sense for me to add Nvidia stock to my portfolio?

Lots still to play for

I think it could.

In the 1940s, the then president of IBM was reputed to have said, “I think there is a world market for about five computers”.

Why? 

At that point, computers were expensive, complex items with very specific uses for a small number of governmental or commercial clients who were able to afford the huge sums involved.

Looked at another way, that sounds a bit like the current AI landscape. Billions of pounds are being spent on AI chips – but not by me, or my neighbour, or the chippie down the road.

For now, we are in the gold rush phase as companies like Alphabet and Meta pile into AI, spending tens of billions of dollars collectively on AI infrastructure.

That is good news for Nvidia, as its proprietary chip designs, large client base, and deep customer relationships are helping it to turn that demand into profits. In its most recent quarter, Nvidia reported net income of $20bn.

But what if, like computers in the 1940s, that is just the start?

Nvidia has already seen sales (and earnings) grow exponentially. If AI chip demand stays strong at the corporate level but starts to spread more widely, I think we may still be fairly near the beginning of Nvidia’s long-term growth story, like IBM in the 1940s.

I’m very tempted – but holding out

In that case, Nvidia stock could still be a bargain even after its incredible performance over the past few years.

That makes me enthusiastic about investing. I reckon there could still be potentially huge rewards ahead.

But as an investor, I need to consider risk as well as reward.

Earnings at Nvidia have soared, but the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio is still a punchy 59. That is too high for my comfort level.

The ultimate size of the AI prize remains to be seen. After the initial chip installations, demand could wane.

Meanwhile, Nvidia faces challenges from shifting tariff regimes to growing competition. So, at the current price, I will hold off buying Nvidia stock for now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, International Business Machines, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

Up 98% in a year! Can this ‘overlooked’ FTSE 100 stock continue to soar?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wished he paid more attention to this FTSE 100 stock, which has enjoyed a blockbuster year. But how…

Read more »

A tram in Manchester's city centre
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d rather buy UK shares than US ones right now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying more UK shares than US ones in recent months. Here he explains a trio of…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Am I missing something about Tesla stock?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla has a stock market capitalisation of over $1trn. This writer considers whether it might potentially be worth more --…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to earn a tax-free £2,000 monthly passive income from an ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much an investor needs in an ISA to generate a £2,000 monthly passive income, and highlights…

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price and dividend forecasts for Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley Group

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK housebuilder share prices, such as Taylor Wimpey, have taken a hit this year. Can they rebound? Here’s what analysts…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

At 207%, the Warren Buffett indicator says the stock market could crash!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's famous market valuation indicator has reached dangerous levels in 2025! Here's what the world's greatest investor's doing now.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Value Shares

Up 10% in a week, is this FTSE 100 stock set to be the comeback story of 2025?

| Stephen Wright

As Diageo shares jump after the firm forecasts growth in the next 12 months, is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

Should investors buy this dirt cheap stock to start generating passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With a 6.9% dividend yield, this unloved FTSE 250 enterprise is starting to look like a dirt cheap stock capable…

Read more »