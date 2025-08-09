Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How Warren Buffett avoids losing money

How Warren Buffett avoids losing money

Warren Buffett’s first rule of investing is to avoid losses. This isn’t always easy, but Berkshire Hathaway has a big advantage over other investors.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

According to Warren Buffett, the first rule of investing is not to lose money. But his investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), just recorded a $3.8bn write-down in the value of one of its investments.

It’s fair to say the company’s investment in Kraft Heinz hasn’t been one of its most successful ventures. But – as usual – Buffett’s one step ahead.

Kraft Heinz

In its Q2 earnings update, Berkshire registered that $3.8bn write-down in value and, as a result, the firm reported a decline in net income compared to the previous year.

The write-down reflects a combination of the change in the Kraft Heinz share price and the firm’s financial outlook. But unless something happens in the future, the impairment’s permanent. Kraft Heinz is undergoing a strategic review, which might involve separating its condiment unit from its grocery division. This is rarely a sign of a business that’s firing on all cylinders.

Berkshire has also relinquished its seats on the company’s board, which also isn’t a good sign. But despite all of this, Buffett’s investment hasn’t exactly been a disaster.

Investment structure

His investment in the business isn’t the kind of deal ordinary retail investors can do. As part of its initial investment, Berkshire received $4.25bn in preferred shares with a 9% dividend yield. These returned $1.3bn in cash before being redeemed (for $4.25bn) in 2015. That means Berkshire got over half of its initial investment back from this alone. 

In addition, the common shares Buffett’s company acquired have distributed $6.3bn in dividends and the remaining stake has a market value of $8.8bn. That implies a total gain of over 100%.

The overall return is decent, but the key is the structure of the deal. Getting over half of the initial stake back via preferred shares and dividends greatly reduces the chances of losing money.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway’s huge cash reserves can be a drag on growth when things are going well. But it puts the firm in a position to take advantage when unusually good opportunities arise. 

The chance ot make an investment like Buffett’s one in Kraft Heinz isn’t something that comes around very often. And it also isn’t available to most investors. 

It’s only possible for companies with unusual financial strength – such as Berkshire Hathaway. And as I see it, that’s a huge part of what investing’s about. 

When I invest, I look for businesses that have opportunities to generate better returns than I can manage by myself. That’s why Berkshire Hathaway’s my largest stock investment.

A buying opportunity?

Since Buffett announced his retirement, Berkshire Hathaway shares have fallen around 10%. And that makes sense – the firm’s losing an uncommonly skilled CEO. 

I think however, that one of Berkshire’s other key assets – its balance sheet – is still firmly intact. So I expect it to be in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities for some time.

I’m looking to buy the shares at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of around 1.5. The stock’s a little above that at the moment, but I’m getting ready as it gets closer to that level.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Up 28% in 5 years, can the National Grid share price keep rising?

| Andrew Mackie

As National Grid embarks on the biggest infrastructure investment programme in its history, can its share price keep the momentum…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Just how high can the skyrocketing NatWest share price go?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the NatWest share price has soared in recent years but still looks pretty good value. Can the…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

This $185bn US growth stock is soaring on the back of AI – but is it a buy at this valuation?

| Mark Hartley

Digital storage forms the backbone of the tech that’s driving AI, but is this rallying US growth stocks still worth…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares look like a passive income-generating machine

| Andrew Mackie

This writer’s investment philosophy is really simple: earn passive income through smart share investments and retire early.

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 1,235 shares in this 9.8%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores one income stock that’s performed terribly in 2025, but could be getting ready to rebound with an…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares does it take to earn £1,000 a year in dividends?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend investors looking for shares to buy have a number of options available. And one of the most popular from…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How much money do you need to invest to build a £100,000 pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

No savings at 50? Discover how to aim towards building a six-figure pension pot and unlock a more comfortable retirement…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

1 no-brainer UK share to consider buying with £3,000?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These are three of the most popular UK shares being bought by British investors, but are they actually good investments…

Read more »