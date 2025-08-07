Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » IAG’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £8.67

IAG’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £8.67

IAG’s share price is trading around a five-year high, but tremendous value could still remain in it. I ran the key numbers to find out if this is the case.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (LSE: IAG) share price is trading around a five-year high. However, this does not mean that no value remains in the stock.

Value is the true worth of a firm’s shares based on the strength of the underlying business’s fundamentals. Price is just what the market will pay for a stock at any given time.

Understanding the difference between the two is the key to making big, sustained long-term profits, in my experience. And this includes several years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor.

To find out whether this price-to-valuation disparity applies to IAG, as it is known, I ran the key numbers and re-examined the business.

How does the core business look?

The British Airways owner’s H1 2025 results released on 1 August showed revenue rose 8% year on year to €15.906bn (£13.84bn). Meanwhile, profit after tax soared 43.8% to £1.301bn. Net debt fell a whopping 27% to €5.459bn.

Revenue is the total income made by a firm, while profit is what remains after the deduction of expenses. It is profits that ultimately drive any firm’s share price (and dividends) over the long term.

Positive as well was the 2.7% jump in available seat kilometres (ASK). This shows an airline’s carrying capacity to generate revenue. It is derived by multiplying the available seats on any given aircraft by the number of kilometres flown on a given flight.

And the revenue per available seat kilometre – highlighting the average revenue earned for each seat flown one kilometre – was up 2.9%. Essentially this shows how effectively an airline generates revenue from its available seats. 

The outlook

A risk to IAG’s profits is the high level of competition in the sector that could squeeze its margins. Another is a renewed surge in the cost of living, which could deter people from taking holidays.

That said, the airline is targeting medium-term operating margins of 12%-15% and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13%-16%.

ROIC is very similar to return on capital employed (ROCE). The former is net operating income divided by invested capital; the latter is net operating income divided by capital employed. 

Three main factors will drive these margin and ROIC targets to 2027, according to IAG. First, boosting British Airways’ margin to 15%, from 14.2% in 2024. Second, increasing Iberia’s operating profit to €1.4bn, from €1.027bn last year and its operating margin up to 15%, from 13.8% in 2024. And third, growing the ‘IAG Loyalty’ scheme.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that IAG’s profits will increase by 4.7% a year to end-2027.

How does the share valuation look?

Despite its rise in price over the year, IAG’s 6.4 price-to-earnings ratio is still undervalued against its competitors. These comprise Wizz Air at 5.9, Jet2 and Singapore Airlines each at 7.4, and easyJet at 8.9.

It is second from bottom of this group at 6.4 compared to their average of 7.4.

A discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation pinpoints where any firm’s stock price should be, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

And the DCF in IAG’s case shows its shares are 57% undervalued at their current price of £3.73.

Therefore, their fair value is £8.67.

Consequently, I think the stock well worth the consideration of investors whose portfolios it suits.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems’ shares on the dip after apparently good H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ shares have dipped despite seemingly strong H1 results, which could mean a bargain to be had. I examined…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 top UK stocks for an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Mark Hartley

Thinking of building a passive income stream? Mark Hartley considers three high-yield FTSE 100 shares for a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 14, should Pinterest be on my list of stocks to buy?

| Stephen Wright

With strong growth prospects and a modest valuation, shares in Pinterest look a bargain. But does it make our author’s…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with strong insider buying

| Stephen Wright

Insiders are betting big with their own money on two UK shares that have been struggling. Could this be a…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Down 51% from its high, the Diageo share price bounces back!

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's been steeply downhill for the Diageo share price since the all-time highs of late-2021. But maybe, just maybe, this…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in H2 2025

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100's packed with great options for a Stocks and Shares ISA. Our writer outlines two that look particularly…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Can the Tesco share price soar another 30% this year? Here’s the growth forecast

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the steady upwards growth of the Tesco share price but he also wonders how long…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

At £10.85, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| John Fieldsend

The rise of Rolls-Royce shares never seems to end. With a share price over the ten-pound mark, could they still…

Read more »