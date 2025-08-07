Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 51% from its high, the Diageo share price bounces back!

Down 51% from its high, the Diageo share price bounces back!

It’s been steeply downhill for the Diageo share price since the all-time highs of late-2021. But maybe, just maybe, this FTSE 100 stock is due a comeback?

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The past 3 and a half years have been brutal for the Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price. Five years ago, the shares traded at around 2,567p, in early August 2020. Then, as the world celebrated the end of the Covid-19 crisis, the shares soared.

The golden time for Diageo shareholders was end-2021, with the stock closing at 4,036p on 31 December. After that, it’s been steeply downhill for the global drinks group’s shareholders.

Down, down, down goes Diageo

At its 52-week high, the share price hit 2,677p on 18 October 2024. However, since the re-election of President Donald Trump last November, the group’s performance has been pretty sickly on fears of higher trade tariffs.

Also, another big problem for Diageo (one of the world’s biggest suppliers of alcoholic beverages) is that “young adults are less keen to poison their insides for fun” — as I remarked recently to a group of financial analysts. Instead, social media, video gaming, and legal (and illicit) cannabis compete for the time and money of Millennials and Generation Z.

As a result, Diageo’s once-reliable sales growth has slowed to a crawl. In its latest set of results released on 5 July, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka reported organic sales growth of 1.7% in the year to end-June. At least this beat analysts’ forecasts of 1.4% growth.

However, a string of impairments plus higher restructuring costs pushed down yearly operating profits by 27.8% to $4.3bn. Diageo also warned that new US import tariffs could cut $200m more from operating profits in the 2025/26 year. That’s one nasty hangover.

Former chief executive Debra Crew has already jumped ship, with Diageo announcing her departure on 16 July. Despite this change at the top, the shares didn’t bottom out until 4 August, when they hit their 52-week low of 1,797p.

Ripe for a rebound?

When CEOs suddenly depart, it is traditional for major companies to ‘kitchen sink’ their next set of results. In other words, get as much bad news out of the way in one go, so as to give the incoming boss a clean slate.

One piece of good news is the FTSE 100 firm has increased its three-year cost-saving target by $125m to $625m. Perhaps this cheered investors, as the share price closed at 1,983.5p on Wednesday (6 August). This is up 10.4% from the low of two days earlier — a relief rally for Diageo shareholders.

After such steep price falls, this stock now trades on a modest multiple of 14.9 times trailing earnings, producing an earnings yield of 6.7%. This has lifted the dividend yield to just over 4% — above most Footsie companies’ cash yields. It’s also covered almost 1.7 times by historic earnings, which is a decent margin of safety.

I’ll sit tight

My family portfolio bought Diageo shares in January 2023, paying 2,780.8p a share. To date, we are sitting on a paper loss of 28.7% — among our worst investments since 2010. Ouch.

That said, I have no intention of selling at these depressed prices. While I am braced for low or no sales growth in 2026, Diageo’s fundamentals look pretty attractive to me as a value investor. Also, I’d argue that the shares were an obvious bargain on 4 August, but it seems I’ve missed that boat!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Diageo shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

IAG’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £8.67

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is trading around a five-year high, but tremendous value could still remain in it. I ran the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems’ shares on the dip after apparently good H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ shares have dipped despite seemingly strong H1 results, which could mean a bargain to be had. I examined…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 top UK stocks for an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Mark Hartley

Thinking of building a passive income stream? Mark Hartley considers three high-yield FTSE 100 shares for a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

At a P/E ratio of 14, should Pinterest be on my list of stocks to buy?

| Stephen Wright

With strong growth prospects and a modest valuation, shares in Pinterest look a bargain. But does it make our author’s…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

2 UK shares with strong insider buying

| Stephen Wright

Insiders are betting big with their own money on two UK shares that have been struggling. Could this be a…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in H2 2025

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100's packed with great options for a Stocks and Shares ISA. Our writer outlines two that look particularly…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Can the Tesco share price soar another 30% this year? Here’s the growth forecast

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the steady upwards growth of the Tesco share price but he also wonders how long…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

At £10.85, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| John Fieldsend

The rise of Rolls-Royce shares never seems to end. With a share price over the ten-pound mark, could they still…

Read more »