3 top UK stocks for an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income

Thinking of building a passive income stream? Mark Hartley considers three high-yield FTSE 100 shares for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Who doesn’t dream of earning £1,000 a month while doing absolutely nothing? That’s the beauty of passive income, and one of the most popular ways to achieve it here in the UK is through a Stocks and Shares ISA.

With its generous £20,000 annual tax-free allowance, it leaves Cash ISAs in the dust for long-term wealth building. Over the last decade, Stocks and Shares ISAs have delivered average annual returns of 9.6%. At that rate, a portfolio worth £125,000 could deliver £12,000 a year, or £1,000 a month — completely tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Of course, getting there takes time. But with £300 invested monthly in a portfolio yielding 7%, you could hit that target in about 16 years — faster with a decent head start.

So what kind of stocks do I like? Well, the following three FTSE 100 dividend mega-brands are certainly worth considering.

British American Tobacco

First up is a regular feature on most income investors’ lists: British American Tobacco. This cash-generating giant has paid out dividends for over two decades, growing them for 19 of those. Right now, it’s yielding 5.7% — lower than usual, but not bad.

It boasts a solid balance sheet, healthy operating cash flow and a well-managed shift into next-gen nicotine alternatives like vapes and heated tobacco.

The big risk here? Regulation. Smoking laws are tightening globally, and while the company’s evolving, the transition won’t be cheap — or guaranteed to succeed.

Phoenix Group

Second is a lesser-known dividend gem: Phoenix Group. The insurer, which owns names like Standard Life and SunLife, currently offers a jaw-dropping 8% dividend yield. That’s the kind of payout that could really boost returns from a passive income portfolio. It has 16 consecutive years of payouts and has grown them for the past 10.

However, it’s not all rosy. Phoenix is currently unprofitable, and neither earnings nor free cash flow cover the dividend right now. That doesn’t mean a cut’s imminent, but it’s a risk worth keeping in mind.

Land Securities Group

Last but not least, Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND), one of the UK’s biggest commercial property landlords and a classic real estate investment trust (REIT). Because of REIT regulations, Landsec’s required to return 90% of its profits to shareholders – hence the appealing 7% yield.

What’s more, it’s paid dividends for over 20 years with five consecutive years of growth. And with a payout ratio of 75%, the dividend seems well-covered and sustainable for now. It also has a solid balance sheet with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 0.7, meaning it’s not in any immediate risk of prioritising debt over dividends.

But be warned – property stocks can be highly cyclical. A downturn in the UK commercial real estate market could impact both earnings and the share price. This may be one reason the stock hasn’t grown at all in five years.

Slow and steady wins the race

These three stocks won’t shoot the lights out in terms of growth, but they’re designed for one thing: income. For anyone looking to build a passive income stream inside an ISA, they could be solid picks – especially for long-term investors willing to ride out the bumps.

A grand a month might not arrive overnight, but with consistency and time, it’s a target that’s well within reach.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

