Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 potential buy-and-hold US stocks for the AI revolution

2 potential buy-and-hold US stocks for the AI revolution

The AI revolution is in full swing, representing the single largest driver behind stock market performance. Dr James Fox explores two US stocks.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the global economy. But investors looking to gain exposure to this transformative sector will really need to look at US stocks. This is where the vast majority of the AI action is.

While chipmakers like Nvidia dominate headlines, the broader AI value chain stretches far beyond one company or sector. Two stocks I see as worth considering at opposite ends of that chain are Dutch semiconductor specialist ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) (traded in Europe and the US) and American software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Supplying the picks and shovels

If AI is the new gold rush, ASML is selling the picks and shovels. The company is the world’s only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. This essential equipment is used to produce the most advanced semiconductors on the planet.

These cutting-edge chips are the backbone of AI infrastructure, powering data centres, model training, and edge deployment. Nvidia’s GPUs, AMD’s accelerators, and Apple’s in-house silicon all rely on chip foundries that use ASML’s EUV machines. Without EUV, there is no AI.

ASML’s machines are immensely complex, and the latest high NA (numerical aperture) EUV lithography machines cost around $380m. Barriers to entry are sky-high, and the firm has near-monopoly status in its niche. And while Chinese entities are trying to catch up, they appear to be a long way behind.

Risks? Well, ASML’s management recently disappointed the market with cautious guidance for 2026, stating they “cannot confirm growth in 2026” due to macroeconomic uncertainty and the impact of ongoing US-China trade tensions and tariff risks.

However, at 24 times forward earnings and with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49 — potentially cheap given its near-monopoly status — it’s certainly worth considering. I am watching very closely.

AI for enterprise

At the other end of the value chain sits Salesforce, a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software. Its products help businesses manage sales, marketing, service, and data. It’s now looking to be a leader in agentic AI.

Through its Einstein AI platform and new Copilot tools, Salesforce is automating workflows, generating insights, and enhancing productivity for customers across sectors. It’s not just about operational efficiency. This is about turning AI into a revenue-driving force within the enterprise.

What’s more, it also practices what it preaches. AI is accounting for 30% to 50% of the company’s own workload. Unlike hardware firms, Salesforce isn’t building chips or data centres. Instead, it’s applying AI where it counts: the user interface.

Moreover, with one of the world’s largest structured datasets on customer behaviour, and a sticky client base, the company is well-positioned to monetise AI over time.

There are risks, of course. The traditional enterprise solutions business is slowing and AI really is the way forward for Salesforce. One concern is whether Salesforce can use its strength to become the agentic AI market leader. And that’s always an issue with the likes of Microsoft around.

However, after a tough couple of years, Salesforce has refocused on profitability, cut costs, and improved free cash flow. It’s currently trading at 21 times forward earnings and with a PEG ratio of 1.2. I don’t think that’s too demanding and that’s why I believe investors should consider it. This stock is now a large part of my portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Down 50% in 2025, I believe this S&P 500 stock fits the Warren Buffett mould perfectly

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett is sitting on a mountain of cash at the moment. And Edward Sheldon thinks this beaten-up stock would…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 stock could surge 55% in just 12 months, according to experts

| Ben McPoland

One particular S&P 500 biotech continues to stink out our writer's Stocks and Shares ISA. Is it time he chucked…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £30k annual income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones whips out his calculator and works out how much an investor needs to invest to aim for a…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here’s how to target a £20m SIPP, but it’s not for you…

| Dr. James Fox

It might be too late for you, but starting a SIPP for a child when they’re born allows them to…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 134% in 2025, is this FTSE stock the new Rolls-Royce?

| Andrew Mackie

With gold prices shooting to the moon, Andrew Mackie examines whether this cash cow of a FTSE 100 stock can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Fresnillo shares jump as profit surges. Is this still one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy?

| Paul Summers

Fresnillo shares just can't stop climbing in value. Paul Summers covers the key points in today's half-year results and speculates…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Can Lloyds’ share price continue to rise after a near-50% gain in 2025? And what about Barclays and HSBC shares,…

Read more »

A black male doctor chats to a senior patient on the hospital ward ,with a young female nurse wearing a hijab attending to a dressing
Investing Articles

The Smith & Nephew share price is up 14% today. Here’s why the FTSE 100 stock could be just getting started

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

FTSE 100 healthcare stock Smith & Nephew remains well below its pre-Covid highs. But it’s now starting to motor higher…

Read more »