Here are the latest share price forecasts for Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet

Wall Street analysts believe that Amazon’s share price can rise 20% from here. What do they think about Nvidia and Alphabet though?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

Despite big share price moves in recent years, I remain bullish on ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). In my view, all three of these tech companies have significant growth potential.

Do Wall Street analysts share my bullish sentiment? Let’s take a look at the latest share price forecasts to see where analysts believe these stocks are heading in the medium term.

Amazon

Starting with Amazon, it seems analysts are quite bullish here. Currently, the average price target is $258 – 20% higher than the current share price of $215.

That price target is roughly in line with my own. I’m not expecting the stock to get there overnight, but I can see it happening over the next 12 months or so.

One reason I’m optimistic here is that Amazon is making big moves in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Its goal is to become a platform for AI solutions in the same way that it offers a platform for online shopping.

I believe that this strategy will help drive growth in its cloud division, AWS. This is now a major part of the business, generating revenue of $30.9bn last quarter.

AI competition from Big Tech rivals is a risk. Worries here actually led to share price weakness after the company’s Q2 earnings.

I’m not overly concerned about this risk, however, as I reckon there’s space for multiple players. I remain optimistic on the outlook and at $215, I believe the stock is worth considering.

Alphabet

Turning to Google and YouTube owner Alphabet, the average price target here is $214. That’s about 13% higher than the current share price of $190.

Personally, I reckon the stock can climb higher than that over the next 12 months. Because right now, it looks cheap. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 19. That’s the lowest valuation in the Mag 7.

There is some uncertainty around Google’s search business right now due to the emergence of generative AI applications. So, I can see why some analysts are being cautious.

My own view, however, is that Google, and its suite of products, will remain relevant and continue to drive growth for the company. So, I believe the stock is worth considering today.

Nvidia

Finally, zooming in on Nvidia, the average price target here is $185. That’s about 6% above the current share price of $174.

I see that target as a little low if I’m honest. I’m personally looking for around $210 here in the next 12 months.

That’s based on anFY28 (the financial year starting February 2027) earnings per share forecast of $7.10 and a forward-looking P/E ratio of 30. Multiply $7.10 by 30 and we get $213.

Of course, my projections are based on the assumption that tech companies continue to buy Nvidia’s AI chips. And they may not.

And the thing with Nvidia is that it could easily crash 30% before hitting $210. This stock is very volatile.

Taking a medium to long-term view, however, I’m bullish. I continue to believe it’s worth considering on pullbacks.


Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

