Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in a SIPP when aiming to retire a millionaire?

How much do you need to invest in a SIPP when aiming to retire a millionaire?

Want to retire a millionaire? Here’s how much money investors need to inject into a SIPP when aiming to build a seven-figure nest egg.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Retiring with a £1m SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) is a financial goal shared by most investors. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of being a millionaire and enjoying the financial freedom it provides?

The good news is, even investors from modest backgrounds can reach this milestone. But how long does it take? And how much money do you need to invest?

The path to seven figures

By consistently drip feeding small sums of capital each month into high-quality businesses, the wealth-building process eventually snowballs into something spectacular. And by leveraging the tax relief advantages of a SIPP, putting aside £500 a month is more than sufficient to get the ball rolling.

If someone’s in the Basic income tax bracket, £500 automatically gets transformed into £625 after tax relief. Assuming the portfolio generates an 8% annualised return in line with the stock market average, a pension pot could reach a £1m valuation within around 31 years. And of that, only £232,500 will have come from the investor. The rest is pure profit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Exploring strategies

Tracking something like the FTSE 100 with a low-cost index fund is a terrific way to put a SIPP on autopilot. And this passive strategy guarantees that an investor’s wealth will grow at the same speed as the stock market.

However, sadly, there’s no guarantee that this speed will be 8%. In fact, if we ignore the last couple of years, indexes like the FTSE 100 struggled to achieve even 6%. And that 2% difference is enough to add another six years to the waiting time.

Luckily, stock picking might offer a solution to this problem. This active investing approach is a lot more demanding and often requires investors to have a strong stomach against volatility. Yet those who can identify winning businesses early not only reach millionaire status faster, but also require far less capital to do so.

Demonstrating success

Since 2005, there have been numerous big winners among UK shares. And Halma (LSE:HLMA) is on that list, achieving a 16.7% annualised return. At this rate, not only can SIPP investors reach millionaire territory within just 19 years, but the amount of capital required drops from £232,500 to £142,500!

Halma’s market-beating returns originated from consistent revenue and earnings growth that funded disciplined acquisitions. This, in turn, enabled the engineering enterprise to expand into new markets and niches, further fueling growth in a value-building loop.

The group’s days of delivering near-17% annual gains are likely behind it. After all, the company now has a market-cap of £12.3bn. But even in 2025, it continues to demonstrate winning traits. As such, it’s still achieving record profits as operational efficiency investments bolster margins across its diversified collection of businesses, supporting an ever-increasing dividend.

Of course, no investment’s ever risk-free. The bulk of revenue comes from the US and Chinese markets, both of which appear to be at risk of a potential economic slowdown. Even if customer demand proves to be more resilient than expected, Halma’s future growth’s still dependent on its bolt-on acquisition strategy that introduces significant execution risk. After all, if a deal underperforms expectations, profitability’s likely to take a hit.

Nevertheless, given its strong track record, I believe Halma continues to be a business worth considering for a SIPP portfolio aiming to deliver robust returns over the long run.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Worried about a market crash in 2025? These could be among the best stocks to consider buying

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Knowing which stocks are the best to buy during a market crash or correction can help investors build major long-term…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Here’s a UK property investment that costs just £1 (and can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Buy-to-let can’t be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. But this property investment can be and investors can get…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How many Lloyds shares do investors need to buy to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Lloyds shares will grow their dividends by 10% in 2025, say forecasts. But how much would investors need to spend…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 above 9,000, where should investors look for stocks to buy?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 might be at record highs, but not every stock is expensive. Both within the index and beyond,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 still-cheap stocks to consider as UK shares reach record highs!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even with the stock market reaching a new all-time high, there are still plenty of cheap stocks to capitalise on,…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is the stock market in a bubble?

| Stephen Wright

As the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 continue to move higher, is the stock market in a bubble? And…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 55% in 5 years, but this FTSE stock offers a 9.5% dividend yield for income investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling emerging market investment group has taken some heavy blows to its share price, but the dividend yield remains…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Aiming for a £5,000 second income? Here’s how much you need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how much money investors need to start earning a £5,000 second income, and one stock that…

Read more »