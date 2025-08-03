Member Login

8%+ yields! 3 income-paying FTSE stocks, funds and trusts to consider

8%+ yields! 3 income-paying FTSE stocks, funds and trusts to consider

Discover how to supercharge the passive income from a UK shares portfolio — these income stocks offer yields that beat the FTSE average.

Royston Wild
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The UK stock market’s punching new record highs. Yet many top-quality income stocks, funds and investment trusts continue to pack enormous dividend yields.

Take the following London-listed assets, for instance:

  • The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), whose forward dividend yield’s 8.3%.
  • iShares World Equity High Income ETF (LSE:WINC), which delivers a 9.8% corresponding yield.
  • Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX), whose forward yield’s 8.3%.

Each of these yields is more than double the FTSE 100 average of 3.4%. And if broker forecasts are accurate, a £10,000 lump sum invested equally across them will yield an £880 passive income in 2025, and probably (in my opinion) a growing one beyond this year.

Here’s why each dividend share has significant long-term income potential and maybe worth considering.

The trust

The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s stock’s plummeted in popularity in the last half decade (down 33%). The threat of enduring high interest rates and changing global green energy policy has dampened investor confidence.

This remains a risk going forward. However, the subsequent fall in sector share prices leaves attractive value, in my book. The Group boasts that enormous 8%+ dividend yield. At 88.8p, it also trades at a 20.7% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share.

I like this particular share given its relatively low risk profile versus many sector rivals. Its assets are dotted across Europe, where policy towards renewable energy remains highly favourable. And they span multiple countries and technologies — namely wind, solar and battery storage — which reduces reliance in one area to drive profits.

I think the trust retains huge long-term investment potential as the climate emergency worsens.

The fund

The iShares World Equity High Income ETF offers a lucrative passive income and the beauty of diversification. With holdings in 313 dividend-paying shares, it can absorb individual shocks at group level and still deliver healthy returns.

The companies it holds span the whole of North America, Europe and Japan, and the portfolio includes market leaders across multiple industries — the list includes including Nvidia, Pfizer, Morgan Stanley and Pepsico. In addition, its holdings include US Treasuries and cash, giving the fund additional robustness.

Over time, I’m optimistic that the income shares it owns will deliver robust returns. But with high exposure to cyclical sectors like technology, financial services and industrials, it may also deliver disappointing capital gains during economic downturns.

The FTSE 100 share

The Footsie’s surge to record peaks means few income stocks now have yields north of 8%. Phoenix is one that’s retained this special status.

Persistent inflation and weak economic growth remain a danger to the financial services giant. While this threatens profits in the near term, City analysts don’t believe this will impact its progressive dividend policy — shareholder payouts have risen each year since 2018.

This reflects Phoenix’s excellent cash generation and balance sheet, which allowed dividends to keep growing even when the pandemic clobbered earnings. Today its Solvency II capital ratio is 172%, well above its target range of 140-180%.

I expect it to remain an impressive FTSE 100 dividend payer, as its protection and pensions markets rapidly expand and drive cash flows.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

