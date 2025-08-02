Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I have always been a firmer believer that the easiest and safest way to become rich in the stock market is to buy established blue-chip, high-yielding stocks, then just sit back and let the power of compounding perform its magic. Unfortunately, my view tends to be in the minority.

For as long as I can remember, the simple fact is that most individuals park the majority of their savings in either Cash ISAs or in low-interest current accounts. Indeed, for most of my adult life that is exactly what I did, and boy do I now regret that stance.

Debunking myths

There are a lot of myths out there regarding investing. Don’t I need to be clever to invest? Don’t I need a lot of money to invest? Isn’t the stock market just a casino? These are common questions many have asked me over the years. I always answer with the same statement: over the long-term, the stock market consistently delivers superior returns to cash.

Research shows that ISA millionaires predominantly invest in either individual stocks or investment trusts. Personally, I prefer picking my own stocks.

I see many advantages. Firstly, there are no fund management charges. Secondly, for stocks that provide one, I receive a dividend, and thirdly, I have complete visibility where my money is invested.

My philosophy is simple: buy and hold. Once I have done my research and hit the buy button, the only reason I will sell out is because something fundamentally alters with the business. For example, maybe a once-successful business model has lost its relevance. With high-quality businesses, with strong moats, this rarely happens.

Dividend champions

These are my top-paying dividend stocks in my Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio, each of which I have owned for more than five years. Over that time frame, some have seen their stock price move up, like HSBC, others not so, like aberdeen (LSE: ABDN).

StockDividend yield
Legal & General8.4%
aberdeen7.1%
BP6%
HSBC5.6%
Aviva5.6%

Conviction

When investing in individual stocks, the most important attribute any investor must possess is conviction. That has certainly been required with aberdeen, whose share price has fallen more than a fifth since I first bought it. But during that time my original investment thesis hasn’t changed, which is why I have pound-cost averaged into the stock.

In a crowded wealth and investments industry, I maintain that aberdeen has one distinct advantage over its competitors: its ability to cater for a diverse set of clients from sovereign wealth funds, through to financial advisers and individual investors.

The business has struggled over the last few years particularly with institutional investors and high-net worth individuals because its funds have consistently underperformed benchmarks, such as the S&P 500.

But in 2021, amid a surge in popularity of web-based trading, it bought out interactive investor. That proved to be an outstanding strategic move. In the last few years, assets under management administration have soared. It now stands at £85bn, second only to Hargreaves Lansdown.

Interactive investor today accounts for nearly half of all aberdeen’s profits. As the company continues its growth journey, I maintain that it will be able to support market-beating dividends well into the future.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Legal & General, aberdeen, BP, HSBC and Aviva. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, is this penny stock now a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here's one of the worst-performing UK shares of 2025 that's fallen into penny stock territory. But could now be the…

Read more »