Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up over the past 12 months. Should our writer invest?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Time and again throughout its history as a listed company, Tesla‘s (NASDAQ: TSLA) looked pricy on many common valuation metrics. But often it has confounded sceptics. Over the past year alone, Tesla stock is up by 33%. On a five year basis, the share price has soared 223%.

So could it be that what looks to me like an overpriced stock actually turns out to be a potential bargain from a long-term perspective?

A pricey-looking business

Let me explain first why I see Tesla as overpriced. Its main business is cars. Making and selling them has traditionally been an industry with decent but not phenomenal profit margins, although add-on services can be lucrative.

Tesla’s vertically integrated manufacturing and sales model has helped it achieve better profit margins than some rivals when things have been going well.

But the car industry is crowded and competition among electric vehicle (EV) makers is intense, putting pressure on profit margins.

On top of that, Tesla has had some specific problems of its own this year that have seen sales volumes slide markedly in the first half. They include impact on some customers’ preferences due to its boss’s political involvement, as well as an increasingly narrow-looking product range compared to some rivals. The looming end of lucrative US tax credits could also hit Tesla’s profitability.

As well as cars, Tesla has a power generation and storage business. Again, it is an industry that is competitive but can support decent though not stellar profit margins.

The year-on-year revenue decline in the first half suggests to me that this business may be struggling to add new clients at attractive price levels.

With those two businesses accounting for the majority of Tesla’s revenues, I reckon its $966bn market capitalisation and price-to-earnings ratio of 179 both look hard to justify.

Tesla has some possible growth drivers

Still, what if I am missing something? After all, plenty of other investors seem to value Tesla stock much higher than I do.

That does not mean they are right, of course, but I do think it is important as an investor always to try and see both sides of an investment case.

Although the car business has had a rough 2025 to date, it still has sizeable economies of scale and has in the past overcome substantial business obstacles.

Meanwhile, Tesla is using its expertise learnt from the car business to try and break into other areas of potential opportunity, such as self-driving taxis and robotics. If they do very well, the current Tesla share price may ultimately turn out to be a bargain.

Excitement about the massive potential of these markets helps explain the dizzying Tesla stock price, in my view. But I see that as a possibly costly error, since if I invest now and those businesses end up going nowhere (possibly burning through a lot of cash along the way), I could end up losing money if Tesla stock goes down to a more modest valuation.

So for now, I will continue to keep an eye on the company, but have no plans to invest.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, is this penny stock now a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here's one of the worst-performing UK shares of 2025 that's fallen into penny stock territory. But could now be the…

Read more »