Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target that he thinks makes a lot of sense.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Warren Buffett is heading for retirement. Earlier this year, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO announced his intention to stand down at the end of the year.

I think, however, there’s still time for one last big deal before Buffett hands over to Greg Abel. And an ideal opportunity might just have presented itself. 

Railroads

One of Berkshire’s largest subsidiaries is Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF). It’s one of the four Class 1 railroads in the US and operates along the western side of the country. 

Its competitor over there is Union Pacific, with CSX and Norfolk Southern over in the east. And those regional duopolies have led to some very attractive unit economics for the businesses. 

Despite high capital requirements, the major railroads all have operating margins comparable to Microsoft. And they offer customers a much cheaper way of moving freight than trucking.

The competitive dynamic, however, is set to change. Union Pacific (in the west) has agreed to merge with Norfolk Southern (in the east) and that raises a question for Berkshire Hathaway.

Consolodation

Combining Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern could have some significant benefits. Most notably, it could improve efficiency for goods moving across the country. 

At the moment, goods travelling from east to west (or the other way around) are usually handed off from one railroad company to another. But this creates waiting times and difficulties for operators who are picking up products.

A single network operating across the country could solve this problem. And it would still mean there are two Class 1 railroads on each side of the country, so antitrust concerns shouldn’t arise.

It would, however, put both the remaining railroads at a disadvantage. So the big question is whether Berkshire might respond by trying to acquire CSX to combine with BNSF.  

Obstacles

The idea of Buffett doing one last big deal before stepping down is very tempting, but there are a couple of obstacles in the way. One is the differences in approach between BNSF and CSX.

Unlike all the other major railroads, Berkshire hasn’t gone in for precision scheduled railroading (PSR). In short, it has looked to focus on revenues and customer service, rather than margins.

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX have all implemented elements of PSR. As a result, joining BNSF with CSX is more complicated than combining Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The other issue is price. Buffett is well-known for looking to be opportunistic and buying shares when they trade at unusual discounts. That isn’t obviously true of CSX a the moment.

One last big deal?

The proposed merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern presents Buffett with a dilemma. It threatens to create a stronger competitor and the only way to prevent this is to buy CSX.

Berkshire has denied reports that it has contacted Goldman Sachs to explore a deal. I believe it hasn’t, but only because Buffett typically tries to avoid paying investment bankers for advice.

Whether or not we’ll see one last deal before Buffett retires remains to be seen. But one thing I’m sure of is that Berkshire has the cash to make it happen. 

Whatever happens, I think any of the US railroad stocks are worth considering. Their long-term competitive advantages – together or separately – make them stand out to me as investments.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and CSX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

After crashing 60%, is this penny stock now a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Here's one of the worst-performing UK shares of 2025 that's fallen into penny stock territory. But could now be the…

Read more »