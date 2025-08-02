Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » Consider these 3 top funds to buy this August

Consider these 3 top funds to buy this August

Discover which funds UK investors have been piling in to buy in 2025, and why they could continue rising over the long term.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Key Points

  • A perfect storm of economic and political instability is driving gold funds higher.
  • Defence ETFs have jumped as NATO nations ramp up military spending.
  • European funds are benefitting from investors rotating out of US equities.

Funds provide a way for investors to buy high-performing assets while achieving effective diversification for risk management purposes. My own preference is to buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — I prefer the better price transparency, the trading flexibility, and the lower costs that these passive investment vehicles offer compared with actively managed ones.

With this in mind, here are three such funds that stand out for serious consideration.

Top gold ETF

Demand for gold ETFs like iShares Physical Gold (LSE:SGLN) has exploded in 2025. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), these funds experienced inflows of 397 tonnes over the first half — to put that into context, that was the best semi-annual performance since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the Council: “fluctuating US trade policy; a weaker US dollar; heightened geopolitical tensions punctuated by regional flare-ups; close attention to the respective paths of inflation and economic growth; and fresh record highs in the gold price” attracted fresh investment inflows.

There’s no guarantee that gold ETFs will keep growing in value. A recovering US dollar alone may put gold prices under strain. But with all these factors still in play, I’m confident of further gains. The iShares Physical Gold product has risen 20.2% since the start of 2025.

New defence fund

Defence stocks are also in high demand as those geopolitical tensions grow. The WisdomTree Europe Defence ETF (LSE:WDEP) has effectively harnessed this trend, rising 21.8% in value since its launch in mid-March.

The fund invests in Europe’s largest defence companies, and includes UK shares BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce from the UK. In total, it holds shares in 24 different contractors, giving it exposure to sub-sectors including aerospace, cyber security, shipbuilding, and munitions.

BAE Systems — currently the ETF’s second-largest holding — underlined the defence sector’s bright outlook this week when it upgraded its own full-year sales and profits forecasts. It now expects revenues to rise 8%-10%, and underlying earnings before interest and tax to rise by 9%-11%.

There’s a risk that supply chain and cost issues may impact the fund’s performance. But on balance, I’m confident it’ll keep rising strongly.

Euro star

Demand for European shares has also detonated this year. Fears over economic and political conditions in the US — and concerns over the valuation of Wall Street equities — has supercharged interest in listed companies closer to home.

It’s a trend I think could continue, making funds like the HSBC EURO STOXX 50 ETF (LSE:H50E) worth a close look. This particular one’s risen 10.2% in the year to date, outperforming trackers that focus on US and global equities.

It comprises 50 of the European Union’s largest stocks, including the likes of SAP, UniCredit, LVMH, and Airbus. As you can see from this list, it offers wide exposure by both country and industry. So investors can effectively spread risk and target a broad range of investment opportunities.

I’m confident in the ETF’s long-term prospects, even amid lingering uncertainty around regional interest rates.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock looks overpriced to me. But might it be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

So far 2025 has thrown up challenges for the car company, but the Tesla stock price is still well up…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

The secret sauce of ISA millionaires: buy high-yielding stocks

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why his stocks and shares ISA is predominantly composed of value-orientated high-yielding income shares.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£500 buys 251 shares in this 10.1%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got some cash sitting in the bank? This under-the-radar energy stock offers a ginormous yield that could be on track…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

To live comfortably, here’s how big your pension might need to be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Everyone knows that building a chunky pension is key to a comfortable retirement. But how much money do you actually…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down UK shares to consider before the rebound!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores three UK shares that are lagging the market in 2025, and wonders whether a potential long-term buying…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Meet the 75p dividend stock with a higher yield than Legal & General shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a yield of over 10%, this UK dividend stock has the potential to be an absolute cash cow for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the US stock market looks vulnerable, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett has suffered through all the major crashes and corrections of the last 60 years, beating the market in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Could this be Warren Buffett’s last big investment?

| Stephen Wright

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for Warren Buffett to do one last big deal. And Stephen Wright sees a target…

Read more »