Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 ETFs to consider that could supercharge a retiree’s ISA passive income

Here are 2 ETFs to consider that could supercharge a retiree’s ISA passive income

Discover how an investor can supercharge their dividend income with one or both of these top exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Dividend shares are (in my opinion) one of the best ways to target a long-term passive income. With the use of a Stocks and Shares ISA, investors can build a large and steady income stream with shares, trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

ISA investors don’t have to pay a penny in tax on the dividends they receive. What’s more, unlike a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), ISA users aren’t liable to pay income tax when they withdraw their cash.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Choosing funds

It’s critical to remember that dividends are never guaranteed, as company payouts during the pandemic showed. As the Covid-19 crisis exploded, even the most reliable of passive income stocks cut, postponed or cancelled dividends entirely as earnings faltered and balance sheets deteriorated.

Yet over the long term, we’ve seen that a well-diversified portfolio can deliver a reliable stream of dividends. A portfolio whose holdings are spread across dozens of companies, industries and regions can provide a solid income across all points of the economic cycle.

Here are two top ETFs worth considering that I believe could deliver a large long-term dividend income.

1. Broad appeal

With holdings in scores of companies worldwide, the SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (LSE:GBDV) offers excellent diversification straight off the bat.

It’s designed to track the performance of high-yield global shares “that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or maintaining dividends for at least 10 consecutive years“. Prioritising dividend growth reduces the erosionary impact of inflation on returns over time.

In total, this ETF has holdings in just over 100 different shares. Major holdings range from Verizon Communications and CVS Health to Universal Corp.

On the downside, half the fund (49.5%) is tied up in US shares. This means it carries greater geographical risk than more regionally spread vehicles. However, this allocation also taps into the long-term outperformance that Wall Street has enjoyed.

This SPDR ETF’s quest for dividend growth doesn’t mean that yields are sacrificed however. Its 12-month trailing dividend yield’s currently a market-beating 3.9%. During the last five years, the fund’s delivered a total average annual return of 10.5%.

2. A targeted approach

Investing in property stocks is another way to target a dependable passive income. There are many themed ETFs available to play this hand, one of which is the iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate (LSE:UKRE).

Thanks to their consistent rental incomes, property stocks tend to enjoy consistent cash flows that support regular dividend payments. I like this particular fund because it focuses more specifically on real estate investment trusts (REITs). These investment vehicles are required to pay at least 90% of annual earnings from their rental operations out in dividends.

What’s more, the REITs it holds span multiple sectors including healthcare, retail and residential, providing an attractive balance of reward and safety. A large portion of the fund’s also dedicated to UK government bonds as well, which provides added security.

Since 2020, this iShares fund has delivered an average annual return of just 0.6%. It could continue disappointing if interest rates remain higher than normal. But with inflation dropping, I expect returns to improve strongly from this point.

The 12-month trailing dividend yield here’s a huge 6.6%.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in August?

| Harvey Jones

After such a strong run it's hardly surprising that investors are worrying about a potential stock market crash, but Harvey…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the death of the FTSE 100’s tobacco stocks been greatly exaggerated?

| James Beard

Our writer reflects on another strong set of results from one of the FTSE 100’s cigarette makers and wonders if…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks & Shares ISA to target a £3k monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how much you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA each month to target a healthy four-figure…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying Alphabet shares in August

| Stephen Wright

Strong growth in cloud computing, streaming, and robotaxis are reasons to consider buying shares in Google’s parent company, despite antitrust…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Here are City analysts’ share price forecasts for Tesco, Greggs, and Marks and Spencer shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesco shares are on fire at the moment. Yet City analysts see more potential in these other two stocks over…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive?

| James Beard

Rolls-Royce shares soared 8.5% yesterday (31 July) after the group published its latest results. Our writer asks if the stock…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

This balloon retailer has a problem with inflation, but are its shares good value?

| Stephen Wright

The stock market's reacted positively to Card Factory’s acquisition of Funky Pigeon. But at a P/E ratio of 7, are…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down but not out: 2 cut-price dividend shares to consider buying in August

| Mark Hartley

These two UK dividend shares are down heavily in 2025, but they still offer attractive yields and potential for recovery,…

Read more »