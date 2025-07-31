Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 22% in a week! Is this UK stock now priced for a barnstorming recovery?

Down 22% in a week! Is this UK stock now priced for a barnstorming recovery?

Harvey Jones is delighted he didn’t buy this UK stock in March, as a profit warning has just sent it plunging. So is this FTSE 250 stock a bargain today?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’ve been keeping a close eye on an underperforming UK stock for some months. Thankfully, I didn’t buy it.

The stock in question is FTSE 250-listed landscaping and building products supplier Marshalls (LSE: MSHL). It’s had a rotten week, tumbling 22% since issuing a profit warning last Friday (25 July). The Marshalls share price is now down 42% over one year and 66% over five.

In March, I said Marshalls looked cheap, but wasn’t ready for recovery just yet. That view has aged well after Marshalls slashed earnings guidance for the rest of 2025, and admitted there’s “no immediate catalyst” for a market rebound.

Can Marshalls bounce back?

In recent years, I’ve made a habit of buying companies after profit warnings, assuming most of the bad news was priced in. But too often, more trouble emerged. It’s a painful lesson. These days, I wait for the dust to settle.

Marshalls did post a 3.9% rise in first-half revenue to £319m, thanks largely to better volumes. But that masked deeper problems. Its core landscaping unit saw sales fall 1% as price pressure and a difficult product mix squeezed margins. Marshalls is battling “structural overcapacity in the UK supply chain”, leaving it little room to protect pricing.

Last Friday, the board downgraded full-year adjusted pre-tax profit expectations to between £42m and £46m. That’s a big cut from the £52m to £53.7m range it offered earlier this year.

FTSE 250 recovery hope

Despite the gloomy backdrop, there are still reasons to keep this cyclical stock on the radar. Marshalls’ price-to-earnings ratio now sits around 12.66, and the trailing yield has crept up to 3.85%. The shares are trading at levels last seen in 2000. Others may see that as a warning, of course.

Encouragingly, building and roofing products are still showing solid growth. Net debt remains under control. The balance sheet isn’t bulletproof, more than 80% of Marshalls’ net assets are intangible, but interest cover is still a reassuring four times, even after factoring in recent woes.

Tempting share, but risky

Analysts tracking Marshalls have a median 12-month price target of 320p. If that proves right, the shares could jump more than 50% from today’s 208p. But those targets were probably set before last week’s slump, so I’ll take them with a pinch of salt.

Longer term, I can see a path to recovery. This is the kind of cyclical business that could spring back to life once interest rates start falling, reawakening the housing market and home improvement sector. Timing is everything here.

There’s a strong argument in favour of buying a recovery stock before the good news is in. The initial bounce is often the biggest. I think investors might consider buying Marshalls once there’s firmer evidence of a turnaround. For now, I’ll keep watching.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,000 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Discover how making regular investments into the stock market can mushroom into a sizeable passive income portfolio over time.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Meet the FTSE 100 juggernaut that’s smashing Nvidia shares in 2025! 

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) has done it yet again, and the shares were on the move in the FTSE 100 today. But…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Can the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he retains faith in the potential for ongoing British American Tobacco dividend growth, despite shrinking cigarette…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

After Shell announced another huge buyback, are its shares undervalued?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the long-term case for owning Shell shares, which are up 150% in 5 years and accelerating…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here’s why Unilever could be a dividend share to consider right now

| Alan Oscroft

The Unilever dividend yield isn't one of the biggest, but a lacklustre share price performance is making it look potentially…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 value stocks to consider buying while they’re hated

| Paul Summers

The UK market may be enjoying its time in the sun but Paul Summers thinks he's found two interesting value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 15% in July! Is this FTSE 100 dividend growth superstar the best share to buy in August?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for the best share to buy over the next month. This blue-chip has been lavishing investors…

Read more »

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are suddenly being shorted! Should I worry?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been underwhelmed by the performance of his Legal & General shares. Now he has spotted a sudden…

Read more »