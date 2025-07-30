Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the aberdeen share price primed for explosive growth?

Is the aberdeen share price primed for explosive growth?

After hitting an all-time low in 2025, and with 10 years in the doldrums, could the aberdeen share price be on the cusp of a major recovery?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Despite rising 66% since April, the aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) share price is still a whopping 67% lower than back in 2015. But with net flows beginning to stabilise and a huge investment programme in place to improve the client experience, I’m turning increasingly bullish on its long-term outlook.

H1 results

Today, 30 July, the company released a solid, if not spectacular, set of results. Adjusted operating profit at interactive investor (ii) soared 25% to £69m; the Investments operation was flat. But its Adviser division remained weak, with profits down 35%. For the group as a whole, profit was unchanged.

It’s the Adviser business that continues to concern me most. Over the last five years, independent financial advisers (IFAs) have been selling out of its funds on behalf of their clients.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. For the first six months, net outflows totalled £900m. That is still way too high, but nevertheless is 55% better than it was at the same period last year.

The company recently introduced a new pricing strategy to enhance its competitiveness. Lower prices should entice more IFAs to recommend its funds.

Although the business measures customer satisfaction via a traditional net promoter score metric, as far as I am concerned the only thing that matters to IFAs is fund performance. Although improving across the portfolio as a whole, only 30% of equity-type funds managed to beat a stated benchmark. I don’t expect that poor metric to improve dramatically soon.

Individual investors

In stark contrast, ii, its direct-to-consumer platform, continues to go from strength to strength. I believe that the market continues to underestimate the strategic importance of this division for its future profitability.

Net flows were up £4bn, with a 27% increase in customers with a SIPP. Assets under management administration rose 9% to £85bn, and are now nearly a third higher than two years ago. The platform’s flat pricing model clearly resonates with clients.

The asset manager continues to invest heavily in ii, with new features constantly being added. ii Community is one such innovation. A social trading platform, akin to Reddit forums, it enables people to discuss stocks, compare portfolios and get inspiration. Members now total 22,000. In today’s social media-driven markets, individual investors are becoming increasingly important participants.

Dividend sustainability

Back in April, when I first swooped on the stock, the dividend yield sat at an enormous 11.6%. Many would have doubted whether that could be sustained. I continue to believe it can. The yield today is 7.1%. I don’t know of many businesses that offer that kind of yield and yet still have bags of growth potential.

The business has already made it clear that it won’t increase dividend per share until it is covered at least 1.5 times by adjusted capital generation. Last year it sat at 1.18 times, so any increase is unlikely any time soon.

The wealth industry is changing fast. Inter-generational wealth transfer and pension reforms open up a huge set of opportunities. aberdeen is uniquely placed to capture the entire spectrum from high net worth to individual investors. That’s why I recently added to my position again this month and will likely continue to do so in the near future.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in aberdeen. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is AI a threat for the Alphabet stock price — or an opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Less than 10% off its all-time high, Alphabet stock may not look like an obvious bargain. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

After first-half profits surge, what next for the Barclays share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Five years ago, I didn't guess we'd see the Barclays share price so high today. But the latest results make…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

At a 17-year high, could the Aviva share price still offer value?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past five years, the Aviva share price has more than doubled -- and now is at its highest…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems, JD Sports, and HSBC shares all fell 3% today

| Ben McPoland

HSBC is an Asia-focused bank, JD Sports sells trainers, and BAE is in defence. So why are all three FTSE…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £10k a year in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how both the total ISA size and the type of shares included in the portfolio impact…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Could BAE shares be about to crash?

| Paul Summers

BAE shares have delivered huge gains for investors over the last few years. But does a drop in the price…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Is the Glencore share price about to go gangbusters?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 51% in 3 months and now with a major cost initiative in place, this writer sees further increases in…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

What I wish I knew before investing in the stock market

| Ben McPoland

Our writer talks about a couple of mistakes he made when first investing in the stock market, and how he…

Read more »