I asked ChatGPT to tell me what UK stock could be the next Greggs

Greggs has been one of the great UK stocks of the current millennium. Could artificial intelligence help our author discover something similar?

John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s plenty of doom and gloom to go around in 21st century Great Britain, but one of the undoubted success stories has been that of Greggs (LSE: GRGG). From humble beginnings as a pokey bakery in Newcastle, the chain has expanded to over 2,600 locations across the country. Hungry Brits can’t get enough of the reasonably priced sausage rolls and baked delicacies. It’s got to the point where the young ‘uns have started wearing clothing adorned with the iconic yellow and blue logo. Greggs shares haven’t been left out of the fun either, as they’re up about 780% times in value since the year 2000. 

What’s next?

Large language models like ChatGPT hadn’t been invented at the turn of the century, but could their electronic intelligence have predicted such a rise? Sadly, I’ll never find out.

But the next best thing might be to see whether it can pick out one of the smaller firms on the London Stock Exchange today that will follow in Greggs’ footsteps over the next few years. And as 25 years is more or less when I expect to retire, I wouldn’t mind owning a few stocks that go up around nine times in value until then. 

Here is what I asked:

“What stock on the London Stock Exchange could be the next Greggs?

Criteria:

– Listed on the London Stock Exchange

– Small with potential to grow like Greggs has done in 21st century (the shares up around 10 times)

– Possibility of being a well-loved name, company and brand

– Chance of doing a clothing collaboration with Primark (optional)”

The results

ChatGPT fired back with a list of five names that could fit the bill. I’ll include the following table as it seemed wrong not to share the chatbot’s eagerness to meet my joke criterion about Primark.

CompanySectorKey strengthsPotential for
Primark collaboration
Shoe Zone (LSE: SHOE)FootwearAffordable pricing, strong
UK presence		High
Cake Box (LSE: CBOX)Food retailUnique product, rapid
expansion		Moderate
Card Factory (LSE: CARD)RetailValue-driven, extensive
store network		High
Fevertree (LSE: FEVR)BeveragesPremium branding,
international growth		Low
With Nothing UnderneathFashionSustainable focus, strong
brand development		High (if listed)

Overall, I’d say the list was quite impressive. When recommending stock picks, language models often serve up easy, obvious answers. This list though does give me some food for thought (pun sort of intended) – with the exception of With Nothing Underneath, which is not listed on any stock exchange.

The name that intrigues me most is drinks mixer producer Fevertree, a brand I know as well as anyone who goes anywhere these days that has a gin menu. While I’m somewhat crestfallen at the low potential for a Primark collab, the stock ticks many of the other boxes I am looking for. 

A buy?

With all its products manufactured in Somerset, Fevertree matches the profile of a ‘British success story’. After IPOing in 2014 and fuelled by a recent gin craze, the shares flew up over 20 times and the market cap surged past £1bn. 

All good stuff, but have I missed the boat here? The shares have struggled since, down 72% from their all-time high, notably suffering from rising energy costs that have made producing glass much more expensive. With Fevertree’s premium branding requiring glass bottles for its mixers, this increased supply cost is not an easy one to fix. 

Changing consumption habits are a further cause for concern. Gen Z are well known to be drinking less which takes the shine off the long-term outlook for the shares. All in all, an intriguing suggestion, ChatGPT, but not one I feel is right for me.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fevertree Drinks Plc and Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

