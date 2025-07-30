After first-half profits surge, what next for the Barclays share price?

Five years ago, I didn’t guess we’d see the Barclays share price so high today. But the latest results make me think there could be more to come.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price is well and truly back from the crushing it got in the 2020 stock market crash. We’re looking at a 270% climb over the past five years. And 59% in the last 12 months alone.

As if to justify investor confidence, the bank delivered on H1 performance. And it delivered big. It makes me wonder if those who sold out and took profits in the past few months might be missing out on more to come.

The half saw income rise 12% year on year to £14.9bn. Profit before tax improved by a full £1bn to £5.2bn, for a 24% jump. And that’s even after a £1.1bn impairment charge arising largely from Tesco’s retail banking business, taken over in 2024.

I’ve been looking for the answer to one key question since the 2008 banking crisis. Investment banking lay at the centre of the catastrophe. And the other UK high street banks dumped that business like a hot potato in the immediate aftermath.

Was Barclays right to go against the trend and stick with it? With investment banking accounting for £7.2bn of first-half income this time, I can only see that as a big yes. So far, at least.

Shareholder returns

The board also announced a new £1bn share buyback. Combined with a first-half dividend of 3p per share, CEO C. S. Venkatakrishnan added it up to “£1.4bn of total capital distributions in respect of the first half of 2025, a 21% increase year on year“.

The CEO pointed out that we’re only halfway through his three-year plan. Yet already, Barclays has “achieved over half of the c.£30bn planned UK risk weighted assets (RWAs) growth, half of the target income growth and realised two-thirds of the £2bn planned gross cost efficiency savings“.

The bank still aims to return at least £10bn in capital to shareholders over the 2024 to 2026 period. The dividend should keep level in total payment terms, with per-share gains boosted by buybacks.

If it all goes well, total income should reach £30bn in 2026. And we could be seeing a CET1 ratio of 13%-14%, indicating a company in a strong liquidity position.

Incoming threats

Let’s take a minute to look at what bumps might lie in the road ahead. The share price gains have lowered the forecast dividend yield to just 2.3%. That’s significantly below the 4.2% predicted for Lloyds Banking Group, the 4.8% potentially on offer from NatWest Group, and the sector-leading 5.2% inked in for HSBC Holdings.

I’m also wary of possible future costs and credit impairments. Especially as US consumer spending looks tight, and the property market there looks to be faltering. A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine might be high enough, at least for now.

Still, despite the short-term risk, I think investors looking for long-term cash rewards and further share price growth could do well to consider Barclays — even if I now see a chance of a possible pause. But then, I think the same about HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds.