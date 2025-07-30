Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After first-half profits surge, what next for the Barclays share price?

After first-half profits surge, what next for the Barclays share price?

Five years ago, I didn’t guess we’d see the Barclays share price so high today. But the latest results make me think there could be more to come.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price is well and truly back from the crushing it got in the 2020 stock market crash. We’re looking at a 270% climb over the past five years. And 59% in the last 12 months alone.

As if to justify investor confidence, the bank delivered on H1 performance. And it delivered big. It makes me wonder if those who sold out and took profits in the past few months might be missing out on more to come.

The half saw income rise 12% year on year to £14.9bn. Profit before tax improved by a full £1bn to £5.2bn, for a 24% jump. And that’s even after a £1.1bn impairment charge arising largely from Tesco’s retail banking business, taken over in 2024.

I’ve been looking for the answer to one key question since the 2008 banking crisis. Investment banking lay at the centre of the catastrophe. And the other UK high street banks dumped that business like a hot potato in the immediate aftermath.

Was Barclays right to go against the trend and stick with it? With investment banking accounting for £7.2bn of first-half income this time, I can only see that as a big yes. So far, at least.

Shareholder returns

The board also announced a new £1bn share buyback. Combined with a first-half dividend of 3p per share, CEO C. S. Venkatakrishnan added it up to “£1.4bn of total capital distributions in respect of the first half of 2025, a 21% increase year on year“.

The CEO pointed out that we’re only halfway through his three-year plan. Yet already, Barclays has “achieved over half of the c.£30bn planned UK risk weighted assets (RWAs) growth, half of the target income growth and realised two-thirds of the £2bn planned gross cost efficiency savings“.

The bank still aims to return at least £10bn in capital to shareholders over the 2024 to 2026 period. The dividend should keep level in total payment terms, with per-share gains boosted by buybacks.

If it all goes well, total income should reach £30bn in 2026. And we could be seeing a CET1 ratio of 13%-14%, indicating a company in a strong liquidity position.

Incoming threats

Let’s take a minute to look at what bumps might lie in the road ahead. The share price gains have lowered the forecast dividend yield to just 2.3%. That’s significantly below the 4.2% predicted for Lloyds Banking Group, the 4.8% potentially on offer from NatWest Group, and the sector-leading 5.2% inked in for HSBC Holdings.

I’m also wary of possible future costs and credit impairments. Especially as US consumer spending looks tight, and the property market there looks to be faltering. A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine might be high enough, at least for now.

Still, despite the short-term risk, I think investors looking for long-term cash rewards and further share price growth could do well to consider Barclays — even if I now see a chance of a possible pause. But then, I think the same about HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is AI a threat for the Alphabet stock price — or an opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Less than 10% off its all-time high, Alphabet stock may not look like an obvious bargain. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

At a 17-year high, could the Aviva share price still offer value?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past five years, the Aviva share price has more than doubled -- and now is at its highest…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems, JD Sports, and HSBC shares all fell 3% today

| Ben McPoland

HSBC is an Asia-focused bank, JD Sports sells trainers, and BAE is in defence. So why are all three FTSE…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £10k a year in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how both the total ISA size and the type of shares included in the portfolio impact…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Could BAE shares be about to crash?

| Paul Summers

BAE shares have delivered huge gains for investors over the last few years. But does a drop in the price…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Is the Glencore share price about to go gangbusters?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 51% in 3 months and now with a major cost initiative in place, this writer sees further increases in…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

What I wish I knew before investing in the stock market

| Ben McPoland

Our writer talks about a couple of mistakes he made when first investing in the stock market, and how he…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price falls despite an upgrade in the defence group’s profit forecast!

| James Beard

The BAE Systems share price is down even though the company has improved its earnings outlook. Our writer considers why…

Read more »