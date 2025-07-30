Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 best-of-British UK shares to consider buying in August

2 best-of-British UK shares to consider buying in August

British stocks might not be as glamorous as their US counterparts but UK investors don’t have to look far to find quality shares to consider buying.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

As the stock market rises, finding undervalued opportunities becomes more and more difficult. But I think UK shares are still the most promising place for investors to look. 

Whether it’s businesses generating double-digit sales growth or out-of-fashion stocks trading at discounted valuations, the FTSE 100 has stocks to suit all styles. Here are two to consider next month.

Games Workshop

Games Workshop‘s (LSE:GAW) a great illustration of the fact that firms don’t have to set up their manufacturing in China to be successful. Most of its production’s based in Nottingham.

This does mean that tariff uncertainty can be a risk. And that’s especially true for a business that makes discretionary products, rather than things people need.

Games Workshop however has strong intellectual property. That means higher costs won’t make US consumers switch to a local Warhammer producer the way they might with other products.

That’s why the company’s continuing to perform strongly. The latest results show 17% revenue growth, earnings per share also up 17%, and a 40% increase in the dividend. 

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27, the stock isn’t obviously cheap. But low capital requirements mean there’s still a dividend with a 3.25% yield even at today’s prices. 

Games Workshop shares have generated outstanding returns for investors over the last five years. But strong trading means I still think they’re worth considering at today’s prices.

Croda International

Croda International‘s (LSE:CRDA) a speciality chemicals business based in Goole. Earlier this week, the company announced a dividend increase, extending its streak to 34 consecutive years.

The firm also reported 4.9% higher sales and earnings per share for the first half of 2025, with growth in every division. But the stock market didn’t like this at all and the share price fell 10%.

Source: Croda International H1 2025 Presentation

One reason is that growth in Q2 was slower than Q1. But the bigger issue – in my view – is higher working capital requirements meant free cash flows fell to less than 50% of the dividend. 

In other words, Croda’s currently paying out more to shareholders than it’s bringing in. The firm covered the difference by increasing its debt, but that’s not sustainable over the long term.

If sales keep growing however, it shouldn’t need to. The company’s looking to lower its working capital requirements and if they stabilise, I think things could get back on track pretty quickly.

Croda’s adjusted earnings per share are almost double its dividend. With the stock at a 10-year low and a dividend yield of 4.25% it’s worth thinking about ‘being greedy when others are fearful’, to quote billionaire investor Warren Buffett..

Long-term investing

Games Workshop shares trade at a multiple reflecting expectations of future growth. And Croda International’s going through a tricky period in terms of its inventories and working capital.

For that reason, investors thinking of buying either stock need to be willing to take a long-term view. But both companies have durable strengths that give them advantages over competitors.

This is why I think both stocks are worth considering in August. While share prices can be volatile in the short term, shares in strong businesses tend to be good investments over time.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International Plc and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 week ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs is a beloved brand with loyal customers and continues to invest for long-term expansion. So why is this investor…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Is the blistering BT share price recovery about to run out of road?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones flagged up the BT share price 18 months ago, but never expected it to make such a stellar…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

The Rio Tinto share price dips again as earnings and cash flows fall. But it still offers a stellar yield

| Harvey Jones

It's been a tricky few years for the Rio Tinto share price and today's results have failed to ignite the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

More bad news sends the Aston Martin share price into reverse

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price fell in early trading today (30 July) after the company released its half-year results. Our…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a second income from scratch with just £5 a day

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates a low-cost method of building a second income with dividend shares and harnessing the power of compounding…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks I aim to keep holding — even in a recession!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights three core holdings that form the foundation of his long-term passive income strategy, through thick and thin.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecast dividend yields for Sainsbury’s and Tesco shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the dividend yields of the UK's two leading supermarkets to help him decide which…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir stock before 4 August?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if it's time for him to add Palantir stock to his portfolio, just in case it…

Read more »