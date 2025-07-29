Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » IAG shares are up 125% in a year but still look dirt cheap with a P/E of just 7.85!

IAG shares are up 125% in a year but still look dirt cheap with a P/E of just 7.85!

Harvey Jones has seen his IAG shares jump 45% since he bought them in April but longer-term investors have done even better. They still look decent value.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) shares have climbed a rocket-fuelled 126% over the past year. They’re still powering on, up 12% in the last month. Yet despite that rapid rise, they trade at a modest price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.86. That’s barely half the FTSE 100 average of around 15.

I bought the British Airways owner back in April, just after Donald Trump announced his tariff pause, and I’m thrilled I did. But after such a strong run, are they still worth considering today?

I watched for years as IAG, as it’s known, struggled with post-Covid recovery, mounting debt and soaring fuel bills. The turnaround’s been remarkable.

Momentum stock

After rocketing, it’s likely to slow. Analysts seem to think so. The 24 covering this stock have produced a median price of 408.4p. That’s up just 10% from today’s 361p. That sucks out some of the excitment surrounding the stock but is understandable after such a big bounce.

Another word of caution. Airline stocks are prone to volatility, over-reacting to everything from oil prices and political shocks to industrial disputes and natural disasters. Investors know that when sentiment turns, IAG is likely to swing harder than most. A bit of nervousness here isn’t irrational.

Still, I think the longer-term outlook remains attractive. JP Morgan certainly seems to agree. In a 14 July note, it flagged IAG as one of its top picks across Europe’s airlines, placing it on a “positive catalyst watch” for the second half of the year.

JP Morgan also singled out IAG’s strong transatlantic exposure and premium pricing power as key differentiators. It even nudged up 2025 earnings estimates by 3%, partly on the back of lower fuel prices. Of course, if fuel prices rise things could turn out differently.

Growth and some income

While IAG’s trailing yield is still on the low side at 2.07%, forecasts suggest that will rise to 2.57% this year and 2.95% in 2026. That’s not huge, but it’s going in the right direction. Given how badly the pandemic knocked airline dividends, it’s encouraging to see a return to shareholder payouts.

The company’s also returning cash via share buybacks, having completed €530m worth so far, on top of €435m in dividends. With debt down to €6.9bn and expected to slide to €5.4bn next year, the board has a little breathing space. But it still has to invest heavily to improve its fleet, and the capital expenditure could weigh on returns.

Decent value

It’s true that this is a cyclical and often risky sector. Share prices can turn sharply, and nobody can predict when the next bout of market volatility might land. But that low P/E still leaps out at me. I’m not expecting a return to 15 times earnings any time soon, but even a partial re-rating would be welcome.

For long-term investors with patience and the ability to ride out occasional setbacks, I still think this is an opportunity to consider. Although I accept that, at some point soon, the growth will have to slow.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

| Ben McPoland

The Games Workshop (LON:GAW) share price jumped over 5% in the FTSE 100 index today. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in August

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has gained 6% year-to-date and I think these two stocks with news due in August might help…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Are we entering a golden era for Barclays shares?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 55% in a year and with profits continuing to surge, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Greggs shares slip 5%! Should I dump the FTSE 250 stock after today’s results?

| Mark Hartley

As Greggs shares slide further following lacklustre first half results, our writer considers what value remains in the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares fall again as profit drops 14%. But are they now a bargain?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Greggs' shares continue to feel the pain as the market reacts to the latest set of half-year results.…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

These results make the ConvaTec share price one I just can’t ignore

| Alan Oscroft

The ConvaTec share price has had a volatile few years. But solid first-half progress provides a boost for strong growth…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This green energy share just jumped 44% on the London Stock Exchange! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered in the London Stock Exchange. Might this surging FTSE share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how a £40k Stocks and Shares ISA could make £196 in monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can juice up the returns of an existing Stocks and Shares ISA by targeting…

Read more »