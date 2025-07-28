Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These UK stocks sit at 52-week highs. But I’m avoiding them!

These UK stocks sit at 52-week highs. But I’m avoiding them!

Our writer makes a point of looking at any UK stock that’s at a yearly high. But there are a couple from the FTSE 250 he’s not desperate to buy.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Momentum’s a powerful force in investing. For this reason, any company whose share price is hitting a 52-week high probably warrants attention. However, there are at least two UK stocks doing well that I’m avoiding.

On the front foot

Anyone who picked up shares in bootmaker Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS) when Donald Trump first had a tariff tantrum back in April will have seen a return of around 75% by now. But this magnificent gain isn’t purely down to the market becoming (slightly) more comfortable with the US President’s tendency to pivot on a dime when it comes to economic strategy.

The share price absolutely rocketed back in June as the company announced its latest set of full-year numbers. In addition to reporting a better-than-expected £34.1m in adjusted pre-tax profit, management predicted that the figure for FY26 would come in somewhere between £54m and £74m.

On top of this, investors warmed to the firm’s plans to scale back on discounting in important markets such as the US.

Fickle fashion

Taking into account the recent momentum, the shares now change hands for 20 times forecast earnings. That’s not a ridiculous price at face value but it does feel pretty dear for a brand whose products move in and out of fashion. Even when popular, this isn’t an item that tends to be bought often. I’ve had the same pair of boots for about a decade now!

Investors also need to take a step back and see how poorly this company has served shareholders since listing. A stake bought in 2021 will now be down roughly 80%.

Dr Martens’ shares could continue charging upwards from here. But I still don’t want to take on the risk of owning them.

Investors are tuning in

A second stock hitting a 52-week high has been broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV). The shares are up 16% in 2025 so far, outperforming both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices.

Quite a lot of this uplift occurred just last week and following the company announcing that it had beaten analyst expectations on total advertising revenue in the first half of its financial year. Although down 7%, this was actually better than the anticipated 8% fall.

In addition to strong demand for content made by its Studios arm, the market also cheered the progress made by management in finding an additional £15m of cost savings.

Cheap, but…

Despite this positive reception, ITV shares still change hands at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10. That’s below average in the UK market. By contrast, the forecast dividend yield of 5.7% is far more than the majority of stocks.

At such a tempting price tag, there’s every chance that ITV’s share price could keep heading higher. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility that the firm might eventually receive a bid or two for its Studios arm.

However, I still think there are significant challenges when it comes to growth. Younger generations no longer watch scheduled programming and even the £3.2bn-cap’s foray into streaming (via ITVX) hasn’t had much impact. Its dependence on the home market is another risk.

I think there are better opportunities for me to make money elsewhere in the market.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

1 year ago I called these 2 ultra-high-yield dividend shares no-brainer buys. Was I right?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for these two FTSE 100 dividend shares, as he anticipated bumper yields and maybe some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in August

| Ben McPoland

This pair of high-quality FTSE 100 stocks look decent value to our writer, despite the blue-chip index's recent jump higher.

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this stunning FTSE 250 dividend growth stock before next month’s results?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been quietly monitoring this FTSE 250 dividend income and share price growth star. Is now the right…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE stock just crashed to 52-week lows. Should investors buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE stock that crashed 20% last week with a profit warning, but outlines why he…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Is this US REIT a top buy for long-term passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Monthly dividends that grow every year make Realty Income shares a top choice for passive income investors. But is what…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Near a 3-year low, is now just the right time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 housebuilding giant?

| Simon Watkins

A FTSE 100 leader in the homebuilding sector is close to levels not seen since 2022, but this may mean…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock will smash Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock could return nearly 40% over the next 12 months or so if City analysts’ predictions…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Trading at a 10-year high after good H1 results, is there any value left in Lloyds share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' share price is trading near 2015-levels after H1 results beat analysts’ expectations. But there may still be significant value…

Read more »