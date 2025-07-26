Member Login
The Ocado share price is up 48% in a month! Is this the start of a stellar recovery?

Harvey Jones says the Ocado share price is the ultimate binary play. The FTSE 250 stock could fly, or it could crash. But now the outlook’s a lot more positive.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time.
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Suddenly the Ocado (LSE: OCDO) share price is smashing it. And about time too. It’s been smashed all over the place in recent years.

During the pandemic, as food delivery orders rocketed during lockdown, investors got it into their heads that Ocado was more than just a grocery chain.

This was a British tech champion in the making – a global player whose state-of-the-art, robot-driven customer fulfilment centres weren’t just impressive, but world class. Supermarkets were signing up from the US to Japan. The sky was the limit.

The technology was clever as can be. But there was a problem. Ocado had to spend heavily to deliver on its grand promises, while the pipeline of orders wasn’t always convincing. Losses piled up year after year, and investors started to fear further dilution as the company raised more money to stay afloat.

FTSE 250 loser turned winner

Ocado shares spiked past 2,500p in 2020, then collapsed almost 90%. I bought them last summer for just 414p, yet quickly found myself sitting on a 45% loss.

When I last wrote about Ocado on 14 July, I was bracing myself for another bombshell on half-year results day (17 July). I said I was expecting the worst, but hoping for the best. I got even better.

Ocado swung to a £611.8m statutory profit, reversing a £153.3m loss the year before. A profit! That was partly driven by a one-off £782.6m gain from deconsolidating Ocado Retail, but even so. The underlying trend’s encouraging with revenues up 13.2% to £674m.

Adjusted EBITDA surged from £52m to £91.8m, while its tech arm more than doubled operating profit to £72.8m. Management’s targeting 10% growth in technology sales this year and expects to be cash flow positive next financial year. Wow!

That last bit’s crucial. Ocado must start generating cash, because otherwise we’re back to dilution risk and nervous shareholders. If it can deliver, the shares could keep climbing. If not, the excitement could melt away again.

Exciting recovery stock

Let’s get some perspective here. Despite that 48% surge over the past month, the stock’s still down 18% over the last year and 84% over five. I’m still down 16%. But Ocado’s no longer stinking out my portfolio.

Naturally I’m delighted. This bounce may have justified my decision to hold on, but there’s still a long way to go. Ocado remains a high-risk, high-reward play.

It needs to keep selling its tech to big supermarket chains at a time when the global economy’s slowing and retailers are trimming investment. Labour shortages in logistics and rising energy costs could also weigh on progress.

Back on the radar

So what do the analysts think? Their median target price is 313.7p, almost 10% below today’s 345.5p. But I suspect those forecasts don’t reflect strong recent results and momentum.

There’s always the risk of a pullback as traders lock in gains or bail out after a brief bounce. I’ve seen that pattern before with Ocado.

If the board strugles to improve operating costs, cost profile and capital efficiency as planned, the recovery may stall. Yet I think the shares are still worth considering today, as long as investors understand the outsize risks.

Ocado’s still a binary stock. But investors can start to dream again.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Ocado Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

