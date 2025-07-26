Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is a UK stock market correction coming?

Is a UK stock market correction coming?

Our writer’s increasingly concerned about the apparent disconnect between the performance of the UK stock market and that of the wider economy.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Earlier in July, the UK stock market’s flagship index, the FTSE 100, broke through the 9,000-barrier for the first time.  Since July 2024, it’s risen 11%. Looking back five years to July 2020, when the pandemic was causing havoc, the index was just over 6,000. So far in 2025, the UK’s largest 100 listed companies have outperformed the S&P 500.

And yet the UK economy appears to be struggling. The most recent monthly data for growth, inflation and unemployment reported movements in the wrong direction. To make matters worse, June’s government borrowing was at its highest level since the ‘Covid years’. Most economists appear to agree that tax rises will be needed in October’s budget.

A global view

This apparent contradiction is partly explained by around 80% of the revenue of Footsie companies being earned overseas. This means they are not entirely dependent upon the domestic economy.

But there are also plenty of examples of, for example, US companies trading at historically high multiples. The S&P 500’s a fraction off its all-time high and has recovered all of its post-‘Liberation Day’ losses. Yet, JP Morgan’s warned there’s a 40% chance that America will have a recession this year.

History will repeat itself

Against this backdrop, I’ve been looking at the history of stock market corrections. A ‘correction’ is defined as a fall of 10-20% from a recent high. It shouldn’t be confused with a ‘crash’.

Research by Artbuthnot Latham shows that, since 1986, there have been 22 FTSE 100 corrections compared to 14 on the S&P500. According to the investment manager, it’s taken anywhere between 47 days and six years for the UK index to recover its losses. The average timeframe is 336 days.

If the economy remains sound — and there’s no sign of corporate profits shrinking — then Artbuthnot Latham advises doing very little. Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done to reliably predict the timing of these corrections. The only certainty is that there will be many more to come over the remainder of my investing lifetime.

Taking action

If an investor believes a correction’s imminent, one option is to invest in more defensive stocks. These are, generally speaking, relatively immune from an economic slowdown.

Utilities and supermarkets, including Tesco (LSE:TSCO), are good examples.

According to data from Kantar, since July 2020, Britain’s largest supermarket has retained its market share at 26.5-28.5%. Over the same period, the combined share of so-called discounters Lidl and Aldi has increased from 13.9% to 19.2%. To paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of Tesco’s death have been greatly exaggerated.

But food retailing’s tough. The market’s highly competitive, price-conscious customers are often disloyal and margins are thin.

However, I think Tesco’s in good position to cope with whatever’s thrown at it. It’s predicting free cash flow of £1.4bn-£1.8bn this year. And at 6.3%, its five-year growth rate in earnings per share comfortably beats that of, for example, J Sainsbury. Also, its dividend yield’s pretty much in line with the FTSE 100 average.

For these reasons, I think Tesco’s a stock that investors fearful of a market correction – and others too – could consider adding to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is up 48% in a month! Is this the start of a stellar recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Ocado share price is the ultimate binary play. The FTSE 250 stock could fly, or it…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Growth, buybacks and dividends galore – are NatWest shares the ultimate no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are flying again, as we saw in its expectation-thrashing results. Harvey Jones looks at whether the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared 66% already this year! Can it really keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a stunning few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has soared by two-thirds already this year. Our writer revisits…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Spare £5k? Here’s how long it would take to generate a second income of £5k every year!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the maths behind building a second income from dividend shares, as well as some of the opportunities…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, is it too late to get in on the boom?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares hit a new all-time high in the past week. Our writer explains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 shares to consider for long-term passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks investors on the hunt for passive income streams should consider this diverse trio of dividend-paying shares.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the latest dividend yield forecasts for Legal & General, Aviva, and M&G shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone’s looking for high dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange, these three Footsie financial stocks are definitely worth…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Growth Shares

Up 68% but still yielding 7.1%, I’ve been loading up on Aberdeen shares

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 250 is loaded full of great businesses with significant growth potential. This writer believes Aberdeen shares to be…

Read more »