Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, is it too late to get in on the boom?

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, is it too late to get in on the boom?

The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares hit a new all-time high in the past week. Our writer explains why he’s still bargain-hunting even now.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

While there may be lots of doom and gloom surrounding the British economic outlook, that is not obvious from the performance of the FTSE 100 index of leading UK shares.

This week, the FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high. Over the past five years, it has grown 49%. That is well below the 98% increase in the US S&P 500 index over that timeframe.

But I think 49% growth in five years is creditable performance. On top of that, the FTSE 100 dividend yield of 3.3% is significantly higher than the 1.3% of the S&P 500.

I already own some FTSE 100 shares. Ought I to invest some more money now to try and benefit from the potential for further future growth?

Still lots to like

I think the answer is yes. In fact, this week I sold some of my holding in one FTSE 100 company to take advantage of rising prices by banking some profits — then invested in another of the index’s well-known names.

Note that I am investing in individual FTSE 100 shares, not trying to “buy the index” overall, for example by investing in a tracker fund.

One potential benefit of investing in such an index-tracking fund is that, for better or worse, it ought broadly to perform in line with the index it aims to track.

So for example, I recently bought WPP (LSE: WPP) when its share price had fallen a lot – but it has since fallen even more!

The share is a bigger percentage of my overall portfolio than it is of the FTSE 100, so that fall has had a greater impact on my portfolio than it has had on a typical FTSE 100 tracker.

The opposite is true too though. One individual share that does well may have limited impact on the overall FTSE 100 index, but it can move the needle as part of my portfolio that contains far less than 100 shares.

I continue to think that, even after the recent all-time high, there are some potential bargains within the FTSE 100 index.

Trying to understand what drives long-term value

To illustrate, let me go back to WPP. It recently fell to a level last seen in 2009.

Dividend yield is a function of dividend per share and share price. So that dramatic fall had the effect of pushing the WPP dividend yield up to 9% — the highest of any FTSE 100 share right now.

No dividend is guaranteed to last though. WPP cut its payout in 2020 and the share price crash lately points to wider concerns that could hurt the dividend and share price. Artificial intelligence (AI) threatens to replace much of what the ad agency network currently does, hurting both revenues and profits.

Then again, WPP has extensive ad experience and human creativity that AI lacks. It has deep existing relationships with large numbers of clients.

If AI really is coming for the ad industry in a big way, the WPP share price might fall even further from here. But if such fears turn out to be overstated, I think the current share price could be a long-term bargain. That is why I have been buying.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in WPP. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

The Ocado share price is up 48% in a month! Is this the start of a stellar recovery?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Ocado share price is the ultimate binary play. The FTSE 250 stock could fly, or it…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Growth, buybacks and dividends galore – are NatWest shares the ultimate no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

NatWest shares are flying again, as we saw in its expectation-thrashing results. Harvey Jones looks at whether the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Is a UK stock market correction coming?

| James Beard

Our writer’s increasingly concerned about the apparent disconnect between the performance of the UK stock market and that of the…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared 66% already this year! Can it really keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a stunning few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has soared by two-thirds already this year. Our writer revisits…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Spare £5k? Here’s how long it would take to generate a second income of £5k every year!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the maths behind building a second income from dividend shares, as well as some of the opportunities…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 shares to consider for long-term passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks investors on the hunt for passive income streams should consider this diverse trio of dividend-paying shares.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the latest dividend yield forecasts for Legal & General, Aviva, and M&G shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone’s looking for high dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange, these three Footsie financial stocks are definitely worth…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Growth Shares

Up 68% but still yielding 7.1%, I’ve been loading up on Aberdeen shares

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 250 is loaded full of great businesses with significant growth potential. This writer believes Aberdeen shares to be…

Read more »