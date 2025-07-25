Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How £100 a week can turn into £47,065 a year in passive income

How £100 a week can turn into £47,065 a year in passive income

Could I really turn £400 a month into an income of over £47,000 a year? The secret involves mixing some risk with plenty of time!

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Motley Fool UK readers may know that I’m a big fan of passive income — earnings that come other than from paid work. American tycoon and philanthropist Warren Buffett once remarked, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”. I like an easy life, so I’m very much in favour of making money with little effort.

My favourite income

There are many ways to generate passive income. The least risky is to earn interest from cash savings accounts. Currently, these pay around 4% a year before tax. Still, I know no-one who got rich solely from cash.

Another option is buying bonds: debts issued by governments and companies. While riskier than cash, diversified bond funds can produce income of 6% a year. That’s fine, but my family portfolio owns few bonds.

My favourite mainstream investment is buying shares. These are not lottery tickets; they are part-ownership of businesses. When the businesses I own do well, so do I. When share prices rise, I make money from capital gains. Also, I love collecting dividends — cash payouts made by some companies to shareholders.

I love shares and dividends

Another benefit of owning shares is that hundreds of millions of people around the world work for me and my family. Our portfolio includes many of the world’s biggest businesses in tech, finance, natural resources, consumer goods, and so on. When companies’ earnings increase over time, their share prices usually follow.

Now for a bit of financial projection. Say a hypothetical share portfolio returns 8% a year over 30 years from rising share prices and ongoing dividends. How might this compare to saving in cash or buying bonds?

My calculator reveals that investing £100 a week — for ease, I’ll make it £400 a month — over 30 years could generate these pots:

Monthly contribution of £400Pot valuesGrowth
Total invested over 30 years£144,000
Cash at 4% a year£275,005£131,005
Bonds at 6% a year£391,702£247,702
Shares at 8% a year£567,045£423,045

The pot from investing in shares is over twice that from saving in cash, for the same total outlay of £144,000. Eureka!

A dividend dynamo

Now, how to turn that £567,045 into income? What about buying shares in top dividend payer Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN)? L&G is one of the UK’s leading providers of insurance, protection, and investments. Founded in 1836, this storied British business now manages roughly £1.1trn of other people’s money.

At present, the L&G share price stands at 257.7p, valuing this group at £14.7bn and making it a stalwart of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. Over one year, this stock is up 13.4%, while it is 14.3% ahead over five years.

The above returns exclude L&G’s dividends — its current cash yield is 8.3% a year. Furthermore, L&G has billions of pounds of spare capital to support future dividends and share buybacks. Then again, if markets crash, as they did in spring 2020, then L&G’s earnings could slump.

Investing that £567,045 pot solely into this stock would deliver £47,065 in yearly passive income. However, this is highly risky, as future dividends are not guaranteed. Also, no-one should ever ‘bet the farm’ on a single share or even a handful. I much prefer to spread my risk around!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Legal & General Group shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

