Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 FTSE 100 shares have crashed over 1 year!

These 3 FTSE 100 shares have crashed over 1 year!

These three FTSE 100 flops have had a torrid 12 months, with their share prices collapsing as much as 43%. But I see one diamond hidden within this rough.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Over the past year, the FTSE 100 index has risen in value by 11%. That’s a pretty good outcome, given the short, sharp crash that global shares underwent in early April.

However, the above return excludes dividends — regular cash payouts made by some companies to shareholders. The FTSE 100 Total Return Index (known as TRIUKX) is up 15.1% over 12 months. In historical terms, that’s a pretty good result.

The FTSE’s flops

Of course, not all Footsie shares have had a good year. Indeed, the share prices of 32 index members have lost value over one year. These losses range from 0.8% to 43.1%, with the average decline being 16.3%.

These are the FTSE 100’s two biggest slumpers over 12 months:

CompanyBusinessMarket valueOne-year changeFive-year change
Croda InternationalSpeciality chemicals£4.0bn-30.8%-49.8%
WPPAdvertising & public relations£4.6bn-43.1%-30.0%

At their 52-week high, shares in Croda International hit 4,335p on 27 September 2024. As I write, they trade at 2,868p, more than a third (-33.8%) below this peak. What more, this stock has almost halved over the past five years, destroying around £4bn in shareholder value.

The FTSE 100’s wooden spoon goes to communications giant WPP, whose shares plunged on 9 July after it released weak results. At its 52-week peak, the WPP share price hit 903p on 9 December 2024. Currently, it is 431p, losing more than half (-52.3%) of its value in just over seven months. Ouch.

Catching a falling knife?

The third of my trio of Footsie failures is Bunzl (LSE: BNZL), a British distributor of workplace supplies. (Investing anecdote: after buying these shares, I kept seeing Bunzl trolleys being pushed around by hotel cleaners during my Spanish holiday in May!)

On Wednesday, 16 April, Bunzl unveiled results to which the market took an instant dislike. That day, Bunzl shares crashed by over a quarter (-25.6%), leaving shareholders reeling. This stock is now 29% lower over one year, but 3.4% ahead over five years.

Note that the above returns all exclude dividends, which help to soften the blow of slumping share prices. For example, following its price slump, Bunzl stock now offers a cash yield of 3.2% a year.

One old City saying warns investors, “Never catch a falling knife” (lest it cuts their fingers). However, I am often drawn to ‘fallen angels’ — otherwise sound companies whose shares take temporary knocks. I think Bunzl fits in this category, so my wife and I bought this stock at 2,275p a share on 16 April.

Bunzl share price now stands at 2,308p, just 1.5% above our buy price. But I have high hopes for a price recovery, given that the stock now trades on a modest 15.5 times historic earnings and delivers an earnings yield nearing 6.5% a year.

Then again, what if I’m wrong? The worst of President Trump’s US import tariffs could do great damage to Bunzl’s North American operations, from which much of its profits come. Also, reduced revenues and lower margins could do more harm. Even so, I still plan to own this undervalued business for the long term.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl and Croda International. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Bunzl shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a yield of 11.5% — and a 39% discount — is this stock the best for passive income?

| James Beard

Always on the lookout for passive income opportunities, our writer looks at the highest-yielding stock on the FTSE 350 that…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price getting silly now?

| Alan Oscroft

After falling as low as 35p in the 2020 Covid crash, the Rolls-Royce share price is now hovering around £10.…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has a new number 1. But is it worth buying?

| James Beard

There’s been a change at the top of the league table of the FTSE’s biggest market-caps. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How an investor could aim for £1,000 a month in passive income with just 3 FTSE 100 shares

| Mark Hartley

Sometimes it pays to keep things simple. Here, Mark Hartley outlines a strategy for beginners to get started towards £1k…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Standard Chartered shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox toyed with adding Standard Chartered shares to his portfolio in January and February. They’ve since surged. Has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could these gold stocks beat the market in what’s left of 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

Gold stocks — those mining the precious metal — have performed rather well in 2025. Dr James Fox explores whether…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have reached £10. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Selling for pennies as recently as 2022, Rolls-Royce shares recently topped a tenner apiece. Our writer assesses whether he's too…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

Meet the $2 stock up 366% that UK investors are piling into

| Ben McPoland

UK stock investors have been snapping up this meme stock recently. Incredibly, it has more than quadrupled since June! What's…

Read more »