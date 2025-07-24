Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I think my favourite real estate investment trust just got better in value

I think my favourite real estate investment trust just got better in value

This investment trust’s share price has been on a slide over the past five years. Here’s why I think the market might have got it wrong.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I like a good investment trust, and some of the real estate variety (REITs) seem especially good value to me. Possibly my top pick, Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP), looks even better after first-half results on 24 July.

The share price has been through a weak spell, down 36% over the past five years, as property values weighed on investor concerns. But in the first six months of this year, the trust’s net asset value per share (NAV) reached 106.2p. That’s only 1.1% ahead of a year ago, but it’s still welcome.

It puts the shares on a 10% discount to NAV. And in this case, I don’t think that’s the best way to value the stock anyway.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Rising income

Primary Health invests in healthcare facilities. And it rents them out on long-term leases, with the NHS one of its key clients. If the rents keep coming in at a steady pace, why would anyone really care about the value of the buildings? I don’t.

The half saw net rental income rise 3.1% year on year, leading to a 2.3% gain in adjusted earnings per share. That allowed the company to raise the interim dividend 2.9% to 3.55p per share.

For those who do care about the underlying property market, CEO Mark Davies had some welcome words. He said: “The improving rental growth outlook and a stabilisation of our property yields at 5.25% signal that we’ve moved through a key inflexion point in the property cycle.”

The CEO also spoke of the new government ’10-year Health Plan.’ He said: “We welcome the government’s commitment to strengthening the NHS, particularly its emphasis on shifting more services to modern primary care facilities embedded in local communities. This plays directly to our strengths and our long-standing partnerships across the NHS.

Merger

One key thing is overshadowing quarter-by-quarter earnings right now. It’s the planned acquisition of fellow healthcare REIT Assura. The deal, valued at £1.79bn, was recommended by the Assura board. And at the Primary Health AGM on 1 July, over 99% of shareholder voted to approve.

It throws a pretty big unknown into the ring. Forecasts for the two independent companies are scrap paper now. And the latest report talks of potential third-party joint ventures.

I suspect that’s partly why the Primary Health share price has been slipping since the AGM resolution, while Assura is up 31% year to date.

It can take some time for a merger like this to shake out. And for us to get a clear picture of the combined entity and its potential valuation. I do think investors buying now could risk share price falls in the short-ish term.

Very tempting

I don’t know what the forward valuation and dividend prospects are going to look like. But what I do know is that both REITs were already among my favourites. I reckon those who share my thought that two should be better than one might want to consider it.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE 250 stocks hitting record highs

| Paul Summers

Up around 7% in 2025, the FTSE 250 index is in decent form. But some of its members are faring…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 firm just crushed Q2! Time to buy the stock?

| Ben McPoland

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) continues to trade at a discount to the S&P 500 index. Our writer asks whether it's worth considering…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a SIPP to aim for nearly £20,000 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could be used to target a five-figure income for later in…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Tesco shares have been seriously outperforming the FTSE 100 index in 2025. Is there more to come or is all…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 20% this year, can results keep the Centrica share price going?

| Alan Oscroft

The past five years have seen a terrific upwards run for the Centrica share price, but a warm summer means…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £11,384 of passive income from 1,549 shares in this FTSE 250 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 advanced materials firm delivers a very high dividend yield that could generate a big annual income stream…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is Opendoor at $2 the next millionaire-maker Nasdaq stock?

| Ben McPoland

Some are betting that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the next meme stock to make investors filthy rich. Should I join…

Read more »