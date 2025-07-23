Member Login
Meet the $2 stock up 366% that UK investors are piling into

Meet the $2 stock up 366% that UK investors are piling into

UK stock investors have been snapping up this meme stock recently. Incredibly, it has more than quadrupled since June! What’s going on?

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Back in 2021, some speculative shares went to the moon as US and UK retail stock investors throw caution to the wind and piled in. Then the proverbial hit the fan in 2022 and most lost 90% or more of their value inside 18 months.

One of those was Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN). Shares of the real estate platform soared nearly 200% to reach $34 in 2021, only to plunge 95% over the next two years.

Now though, meme stocks like this are back in vogue as a new speculative frenzy has taken over. Opendoor has jumped from $0.51 to just over $2 — a gain of 366% — in just under one month!

And it seems UK investors are keen not miss out because Opendoor was the second most-bought share on AJ Bell yesterday (22 July). It was ahead of both Nvidia and Tesla, and second only to National Grid.

Skinny-dipping

For those wondering, Opendoor is company that buys homes directly from sellers, does them up, and then resells them. It’s kind of like an online house-flipper.  

This model was all well and good when interest rates were low and house prices were rising fast. You probably don’t need me to tell you what happened to the loss-making firm when rates shot up at the fastest rate in decades during 2022–23. 

But let’s just say this iconic Warren Buffett phrase pretty much sums it up: “It’s only when the tide goes out that you discover who’s been swimming naked.”  

Turns out Opendoor left itself a little too open.

Still about

To be honest, I’d forgotten all about the company until recently. If asked, I would have probably guessed that it had either gone bust, been delisted, or taken over at some very low price (relative to its former valuation). 

But it’s still on the Nasdaq, and is now trending on Reddit’s WallStreetBets Page and other sites. It’s turning into the new favourite meme stock.

Unappealing financials

In Q1, revenue came in at $1.15bn, a 2% decline year on year. The adjusted net loss shrank from $80m to $63m, but the gross margin narrowed to 8.6%, down from 9.7% a year earlier. 

While understandable, given the house-flipping model, that structurally low gross margin doesn’t get me too excited as an investor. Especially when the business has never proven to be profitable. 

However, one upside of this stock market rally for Opendoor is that it could raise more money by issuing new shares. While this risks diluting existing investors, the firm could use the funds to shore up the balance sheet and potentially drive growth.

Beware meme stock mania

Finally, it’s worth noting that Opendoor was also the most sold stock on AJ Bell yesterday. This indicates that it’s likely being bought and sold as part of a day trading strategy.

As a long-term investor, I have no interest in trading speculative stocks. And with mounting threats to the global economy, I think we might be nearing peak meme stock mania.

Therefore, investors thinking about buying Opendoor shares might want to pack a towel, just in case the tide suddenly rushes out.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, National Grid Plc, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

