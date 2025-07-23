Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As silver prices approach $40, should I take advantage of the 8% correction in Fresnillo shares?

As silver prices approach $40, should I take advantage of the 8% correction in Fresnillo shares?

With the price of Fresnillo shares more than doubling over the past 12 months, Andrew Mackie assesses the long-term potential for the stock.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Fresnillo shares (LSE: FRES) have been the standout performer in the FTSE 100 and have helped supercharge my stocks and shares portfolio in 2025. Since March of last year the stock has more than trebled. But over the last few weeks it has begun to show signs of weakness.

Q2 production update

Today (23 July) the Mexican gold and silver miner released its Q2 numbers and the market seemed less than impressed, with the stock down 3% as I write.

Compared to H1 of 2024, silver production fell 11.8%. The most noticeable reason for the decline was the closure of mining activities at San Julián disseminated ore body (DOB). However, it has been known for some time that the mine was approaching end of life.

One of my main short-term concerns for the stock relates to the Silverstream contract. This is an agreement between Fresnillo and its parent company relating to the Sabinas mine entered into 20 years ago.

At the end of 2024 the company reported a revaluation loss of $182m on this contract following notification of operational and financial difficulties at the mine. As a result of these challenges, the life of the mine has been significantly reduced. No timeline has been provided when the miner will update the market.

Exploration

One major advantage that Fresnillo has over many of its peers is its healthy exploration pipeline. With a gold cycle now firmly established, it’s significantly more advantageous (from both a financial and risk perspective) for a miner to bring on-line new resources, rather than buying out a junior explorer.

Positive exploration results last year meant that gold resources increased 1.4% to 38.5moz. Silver resources increased 1.4% to 2.25bn oz.

The company is presently engaged in four advanced exploration projects. One of the most exciting projects is at Guanajuato. In 2024, it carried out extensive core drilling where significant silver-rich veins were discovered.

A preliminary conceptual study concluded that the region has good economic potential for development. Therefore, it’s now ramping up exploration studies and beginning the all-important work of building community relations and seeking environmental permitting. It aims to develop the  project in 2030.

Silver prices

Exploring for new gold and silver resources and then building out a mine takes years. But then precious metal bull markets tend to be of long duration as well. And I’m of the firm believe that we’re only in the early innings of this one.

The last two gold cycles (back in the 1970s and 2000s) lasted for a decade. But in both cycles one fact held true: eventually silver participated.

At the moment silver prices are hovering at $40 – their highest in 14 years. But the reality is that compared to gold, silver prices have barely moved yet. The gold to silver ratio currently sits at 85, well above its long-term average. Two months ago it was above 100.

Investing in precious metals miners requires firm conviction. Shakeout moments are inevitable and will test the resolve of even the most ardent investor. Fresnillo’s recent wobble is one such moment. I’m more than happy with my holding at present. But for an investor who is looking to gain exposure from rising precious metals prices, this stock is certainly one to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA could generate £621 a month of passive income – tax-free!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA could potentially generate sizeable long-term passive income streams from proven businesses.

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Up 269% in 5 years, could the Marks and Spencer share price go even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some of the reasons the Marks and Spencer share price has boomed in recent years -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking to capitalise on gold prices? Here’s a soaring UK share to consider

| Royston Wild

Rocketing gold prices have driven this mining share 170% higher over the last year. Read on to discover why it…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 super-low-debt growth shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why interest rate expectations may quickly change and details two growth shares that could do well as…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

What’s really driving the stock market in 2025? A closer look at 3 big trends

| Mark Hartley

From artificial intelligence to falling interest rates, Mark Hartley explores three powerful forces currently moving the stock market – and…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This FTSE financial services stock looks 51% undervalued and has annual forecast earnings growth of 11%!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 insurance and asset management giant looks set for very strong earnings growth and is priced at less…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£11,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £13,998 of annual dividend income from Legal & General shares…

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General shares are extremely underpriced compared to their ‘fair value’ and continue to offer one of the highest…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Could buying this S&P 500 growth stock be like investing in Netflix in 2007?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This US-listed growth stock offers exposure to an exciting new industry. And Edward Sheldon sees a huge amount of investment…

Read more »