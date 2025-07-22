Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

This FTSE 250 stock’s risen almost 40% since last summer. Can it keep up its impressive momentum? Royston Wild thinks so.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap stocks is struggling for traction right now. But one leading food producer on the index has taken off — Greencore‘s (LSE:GNC) shares were last 11% higher on Tuesday (22 July) after the company upgraded its full-year profit guidance.

In fact, at 267.5p per share, Greencore’s share price is now up 39% over the last year. And earlier in the session it struck its highest level since January 2020.

Can it keep hitting new heights though? Here’s why I think the answer could be ‘yes’.

Tasty results

Greencore manufactures a wide range of chilled, frozen and ambient foods. And today it raised its profit expectations after “favourable summer weather and new business wins” boosted third-quarter sales.

For the 13 weeks to 27 June, total sales came in at £511.1m. This represented annual growth of 9.9%, and pulled revenues growth for the first nine months of the year to 7.6%.

Volumes (excluding new business wins) rose 1.9%, ahead of the broader grocery market which increased 0.7%. Greencore said that “volume growth was encouraging across most categories, particularly in sandwiches, sushi and ready meals“.

Revenues also benefitted from price increases of 3.1%.

Thanks to “strong volume momentum and disciplined cost management“, the business said profit conversion exceeded expectations during the quarter. It now expects to generate adjusted operating profit of £118m-£121m for the 12 months to September. That’s up from £97.5m in fiscal 2024.

Three is the magic number

Tuesday’s upgrade marks the third time in recent months that Greencore’s upgraded its earnings projections. In May, it raised its profit forecasts to £114m-£117m, thanks to stellar first-half trading. That was up from April’s upwardly revised estimate of £112m-£115m.

Greencore’s thriving as changing consumer habits drive growth in the convenience foods market. Last quarter, it launched 168 new products to capitalise on this, including new poke bowls and strawberries and cream sandwiches.

I’m personally not taken by the idea of strawberries in sandwiches. But there’s no denying the appeal of Greencore’s pre-prepared quality foods with shoppers who lack the time, energy or knowhow to cook themselves.

But Greencore’s impressive profitability isn’t just about soaring sales. It also reflects improving margins as automation improves and cost-cutting rolls on. These measures helped operating margins rise 160 basis points in the first half of this year, to 4.9%.

Momentum share

All this isn’t to say the foodie doesn’t face notable dangers of course. Today, it flagged up “the uncertain UK economic environment” along with “continued inflationary pressures, particularly in protein and labour“.

But I’m confident Greencore’s operational excellence and vast market opportunity could still drive its share price skywards in 2025 and beyond. Analysts at Future Market Insights believe the convenience food market will grow at an annualised rate of 7.2% over the next decade.

Through its planned acquisition of Bakkavor — another FTSE 250 heavyweight in the fresh prepared food market — the firm’s scaling up to seize this huge growth opportunity too. I strongly believe Greencore shares are worth serious consideration today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencore Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £1,221 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

Back the right blue-chip stocks and any investor can turn a savings pot into a big passive income stream. Our…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 124% since the start of 2024, is this former penny share a hidden gem?

| Ben McPoland

After a strong run, this under-the-radar stock has climbed out of penny share territory. But is there still fuel in…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock is outperforming Rolls-Royce so far this year!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 stock that recently got promoted and has soared over 80% in 2025, with the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £21,475 of annual passive income from this 10.2%-yielding energy high-flier!

| Simon Watkins

This energy firm pays one of the highest dividend yields in any of the FTSE leading indices that can generate…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

What’s happening with IAG’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is around a 15-year high following positive comments from a US investment banking giant, and I think…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ share price forecasts for Rolls-Royce, IAG, and BAE Systems shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Of these three Footsie industrial stocks, City analysts believe the IAG share price has the most potential in the medium…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Prediction: in the next 12 months, this world-class FTSE 100 stock will outperform Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has a brilliant long-term record. And Edward Sheldon believes it has the potential to do well…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

This 8%-yielder helped me build a second income – is it still worth buying today?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reflects on one of his earliest dividend shares, Legal & General, and asks whether it’s still a smart…

Read more »