Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what forecasts say about the Aviva share price out to 2027

Here’s what forecasts say about the Aviva share price out to 2027

The Aviva share price has made a strong recovery in the past few years, and City experts predict more years of earnings growth.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Over the past five years, the Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price has climbed 120%, to reach 632p at the time of writing.

What do forecasts suggest for the next few years? Broker price targets are only relatively short term, and there’s currently a consensus for 648p. That’s only 2.5% ahead of today, though the most bullish analyst sees a potential 16% gain, to 735p.

Forecasts for fundamental performance surely also carry implicit share price predictions. If we think earnings and dividends will double, the price would also have to double to keep the valuation the same.

Earnings set to soar?

Aviva has been through a strenuous reorganisation, to become a leaner and fitter company. It shows in broker forcasts, which have 2025 earnings per share more than doubling from 2024.

That expectation is almost certainly already built into today’s share price. But the City sees a further 32% growth in earnings between 2025 and 2027. How likely is that?

At Q1 time, CEO Amanda Blanc said, “Aviva has leading positions in growing markets and we have seen excellent trading in a number of areas“. General insurance premiums rose 9% over the same quarter last year, with protection and health sales up 19%. The company recorded a Solvency II cover ratio of 201% — which means there’s more than enough cash on the books.

The update said Aviva is confident of reaching its target of £2bn in operating profit by 2026. From an adjusted figure of £1.77bn in 2024, that lends solid support to those forecasts.

The acquisition of Direct Line gives Aviva 20% of the UK’s motor and home insurance markets, which should also help boost its ambitions.

The share price?

What might this all mean for the share price?

We’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.5 based on 2025 forecasts. The sector can be a cyclical one, and companies in it often command a lower P/E multiple than average because of it. But coming out of a weaker spell with earnings set to rise strongly, I don’t think Aviva’s is too demanding at all.

If the share price doesn’t move, predictions would drop the multiple to 10.2 by 2027. But for the share price to rise in parallel and keep the valuation consistent, we’d need to see a 32% gain.

That would suggest an 836p share price — some way ahead of the most bullish short-term target today of 735p.

Care needed

This sector is one of the hardest to predict — the insurance business itself needs uncertainty and unpredictability to even work.

And the investment side is widely exposed to the overall market and to economic conditions. A general downturn can easily turn into a bigger rout for those managing investments as punters take their money and run.

And insurance company dividends can often be some of the most variable on the market.

But bearing the risks in mind, Aviva remains a firm hold for me. And I think those with a long-term view should consider adding some to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

The Tesla share price is up 48% since April, but down 19% this year! What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some possible explanations for a sharp recent rise in the Tesla share price -- and a decline…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I will buy this under-the-radar AI stock

| Ben McPoland

Nobody knows when the stock market will nosedive next. But one fantastic growth share is on this writer's buy list,…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target £423 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Earning money from dividends in an ISA is one way to set up passive income streams. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

Will the easyJet share price return to its 2021 highs?

| Dr. James Fox

The long-term trajectory of the easyJet share price may have escaped some investors. The stock's really depressed, but can it…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Are these the best value Stocks and Shares ISA buys in the whole FTSE 100?

| Alan Oscroft

The stock market might be having a strong year in 2025, but I'm still seeing some great value Stocks and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy FTSE 100 shares instead of S&P 500 stocks?

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 has beaten 53% of S&P 500 shares over the last two years. Here's a top share I…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock's risen almost 40% since last summer. Can it keep up its impressive momentum? Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £1,221 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

Back the right blue-chip stocks and any investor can turn a savings pot into a big passive income stream. Our…

Read more »