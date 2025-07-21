Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the Greggs share price recover to £30?

Will the Greggs share price recover to £30?

The Greggs share price used to sit firmly above £30, but now it’s close to half of that. What happened? And could the stock eventually recover?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Less than a year ago, the Greggs (LSE:GRG) share price was trading close to £30. But since then, the beloved British bakery chain has seen its market cap wiped almost in half. Its price was £17.45 at Friday (18 July) close. This downward trajectory came as a result of rising costs, slower growth, and fears of market saturation – concerns that have only been amplified in 2025 following two profit warnings.

But despite the troubles surrounding this business, it remains a highly cash-generative enterprise. And with management continuing to ramp up supply chain and logistics investments despite the slowdown, it suggests the company is preparing for a rebound.

So, what needs to happen for the share price to bounce back to the £30 level?

Exploring future potential

It’s worth remembering that a big part of Greggs’ earlier valuation came largely as a result of strong positive investor sentiment. The stock was, after all, trading at a premium. So, for Greggs shares to recover to previous levels, a return of positive sentiment will likely be needed. And there are a few ways the company might achieve this.

Despite its growth challenges, if Greggs can demonstrate its ability to continue taking market share in the on-the-go food sector, bearish investors might be forced to re-evaluate their positions. Similarly, while there’s been some backlash against the firm’s recent price hikes, this may not matter if sales volumes continue to climb.

Another strategy that management has seemingly begun exploring is premiumisation. By selling new, higher-margin products alongside its traditional offerings, it opens the door to a product mix that bolsters margins. And if profitability shows tangible improvement, it would send a clear signal that Greggs has more financial flexibility to pass on some of the new inflationary costs to customers.

That’s particularly important given the firm employs over 32,000 workers, a large portion of whom are on minimum wage, which just got hiked earlier this year.

Combining all these factors with continued execution through digital ordering channels could renew confidence among investors, gradually elevating the Greggs share price back towards the £30 mark.

Taking a step back

These routes to market expansion are obviously easier said than done. And right now, it’s difficult to judge whether these tactics are actually delivering results, given the unfavourable weather conditions suffered at the beginning and middle of 2025.

There’s no denying that the weather has impacted Greggs’ business. But whether it’s solely to blame for the slowdown is where the uncertainty lies. And a brewing concern among analysts is that the problems might actually lie in poor execution. Time will ultimately tell.

So, where does that leave investors today?

I remain cautiously optimistic. Ignoring the growth concerns, Greggs as a business seems to be in a relatively healthy state, navigating through a tough operating environment. And providing that bad weather truly is to blame, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock eventually recover back to £30 in the future.

However, in my opinion, that journey could be a lengthy one. So, for investors with little patience, it may be worth considering other opportunities right now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

How does this relatively overlooked FTSE 100 defence stock’s valuation line up against Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems?

| Simon Watkins

One FTSE 100 defence giant has largely escaped the recent attention on some other firms in the booming sector, so…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more AstraZeneca shares at just over £13?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca shares have dropped substantially from their record-breaking heyday in September, but is this the ideal time for me to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

These are the 5 riskiest FTSE shares, according to the experts…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Avoiding risky FTSE shares can help keep volatility to a minimum. Zaven Boyrazian explores the five riskiest stocks on the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 20% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK tech growth stock’s going through a lot of volatility, but have the swings in its share price…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how £300 a month in a Junior ISA might hit £5m!

| Dr. James Fox

Starting a Junior ISA could be one of the best gifts to give to your child. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100’s worst performers. Zaven Boyrazian explores…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading towards a market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are three main catalysts that could trigger a market downturn for the S&P 500 in 2025. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »