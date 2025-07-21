Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually make in the stock market in 2025?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in income shares is a fantastic way to start earning passive income. But exactly how much money can investors earn from this strategy?

For example, let’s say someone has a £10,000 lump sum of cash sitting in the bank that they don’t need for the next few years. To figure out how much money would be flowing into their account, it’s important to first explore what the options are.

Index funds vs income stocks

The easiest and simplest way of putting money into the stock market is leveraging index funds. These are highly diversified instruments which allow investors to indirectly own a small piece of every company in the underlying index. And here in the UK, the most popular one is the FTSE 100.

Right now, the FTSE 100 offers a dividend yield of 3.34%. So putting £10,000 to work this way would instantly unlock a passive income of £340 a year. That’s not a life-changing sum, especially since high-interest savings accounts currently offer a similar level of return at a significantly lower level of risk.

However, since dividends typically grow in line with earnings, if the companies in the FTSE 100 excel, that payout could steadily increase over time. By comparison, continued interest rate cuts will likely see the opposite happen for savings accounts.

Yet, investors can also choose to buy shares in individual companies directly. And even within the FTSE 100, there are plenty of higher-yielding opportunities to pick from right now.

Exploring yields

Persimmon (LSE:PSN) is one of Britain’s leading homebuilders. And while the stock has underperformed over the last 12 months, dividends have kept flowing with a more impressive 5.1% yield.

This price weakness comes as a result of a lacklustre investor sentiment surrounding the business. Input cost inflation of raw materials is putting pressure on the group’s profit margins. This is only exacerbated by the higher interest rate environment that’s dampening home buying and, in turn, home building activity. And the latest underwhelming economic growth figures aren’t exactly helping the situation.

Having said that, the income stock’s showing signs of improvement. New home completions are on the rise. And with management switching tactics to focus largely on affordable housing, a large chunk of its customer base is first-time buyers.

That means the company’s better positioned to benefit from government homeownership support schemes. And with planning reforms encouraging more home-building activity, the company could enjoy sustainable long-term tailwinds once the macroeconomic landscape improves.

What does this mean for income?

At today’s yield, investing £10,000 will generate a passive income of £510. But if the analyst forecasts prove accurate, this could grow to £565 (an 11% boost) over the next two years. Obviously, that depends on the general performance of the British housing market. But with this income stock now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, this seems like an opportunity worth exploring further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more AstraZeneca shares at just over £13?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca shares have dropped substantially from their record-breaking heyday in September, but is this the ideal time for me to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

These are the 5 riskiest FTSE shares, according to the experts…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Avoiding risky FTSE shares can help keep volatility to a minimum. Zaven Boyrazian explores the five riskiest stocks on the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 20% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK tech growth stock’s going through a lot of volatility, but have the swings in its share price…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how £300 a month in a Junior ISA might hit £5m!

| Dr. James Fox

Starting a Junior ISA could be one of the best gifts to give to your child. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100’s worst performers. Zaven Boyrazian explores…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading towards a market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are three main catalysts that could trigger a market downturn for the S&P 500 in 2025. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 500%! Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce isn't the only business delivering an impressive turnaround. This FTSE 250 growth stock has surged 500% since July 2020!

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 could jump to 9,800 this year! 2 cheap stocks to consider before any surge

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The FTSE 100 could deliver a total return of over 20% in 2025, according to one set of analysts! Whether…

Read more »