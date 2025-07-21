Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what I’m expecting from Tesla stock as Q2 earnings approach

Here’s what I’m expecting from Tesla stock as Q2 earnings approach

Tesla stock has recovered from its April lows. And as it leads the US Q2 earnings season, could this be time for it to shine?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the first ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks to report second-quarter earnings, due 23 July. With its volatile stock price down 18% so far in 2025, expectations are mixed.

Steve Jobs was said to see the world through a ‘reality distortion field.’ It’s what allegedly enabled him to set apparently unachievable goals for Apple… and so often achieve them.

If anyone today shares anything similar, it has to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Could an electric vehicle maker otherwise have reached a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 400 by the end of 2024?

Eye off the ball?

That same ambition also lies partly behind the Tesla stock decline. Since a 52-week high in December, when Musk and Donald Trump were best buddies, we’ve seen a 32% fall — based on the price at the time of writing (21 July). And that’s after a partial recovery from a low point in April 2025.

That Tesla forward P/E is down to 220 now. By contrast, Chinese EV maker BYD is on a multiple of only 19.

Musk’s public fall-out with Trump has added to fears he might be losing interest in Tesla. How can even he keep his focus on the company while devoting so much effort to politics? Not to mention his other distractions, like SpaceX.

So that’s the first thing I’ll be wanting in that Q2 report — evidence that Elon Musk is getting back to his real job.

More than EV sales

Tesla pins much of its future on its artifical intelligence (AI) technology. And that includes the Tesla Robotaxi, finally rolled out for its much-delayed first public trials in Austin, Texas, in June.

To many, the low-key event was disappointing. Only a handful of vehicles were rolled out, and each had a human on board for safety. Even then, a few cases of apparently erractic driving were seen.

The forthcoming earnings update offers what Barclays analyst Dan Levy calls “an opportunity for Tesla’s robotaxi narrative to shine“. I think we need to see realistically ambitious expansion plans, as the company already lags some way behind Alphabet‘s Waymo.

But, sales…

While the future is ambitious, the present is something more mundane. Tesla’s disappointing sales performance really does matter.

In the quarter, the company only delivered 384,122 vehicles globally — at a time when EV sales are growing. In fact, BYD sales of pure battery electric vehicles overtook Tesla in the European Union for the first time in April. Globally, BYD sold 382,600 ‘New Energy’ vehicles in June alone — though that does include hybrids.

I want to see a strategy for turning the sales decline around. And I’m not convinced the new venture into India will do the trick — not with Indian import tariffs pushing the Model Y price up to $70,000.

Write-off?

Am I writing off Tesla stock as a bad job? No. If it can turn that Texas trial into the $75bn annual robotaxi revenue it hopes for by 2030, those considering buying today could do very well. And 2025 could turn out to be a pivot time.

But in my evaluation of the chances, I can’t do better than toss a coin. So I’m not considering an investment now, but I’m watching keenly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, Barclays Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Meet the penny stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce shares in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Discover the penny stock that's taken Rolls-Royce's share price to the cleaners -- and see why its shares are still…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Over the last 31 years, this index has beaten the global stock market by a wide margin

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to outperform a standard global stock market index over the long term? An ETF based on this index could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are we looking at a golden age for UK bank stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK bank stocks are on fire at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look at what’s driving the enormous…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how UK investors can target a large passive income in an ISA -- and one FTSE 100 growth share…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

As Nvidia breaks through $4trn, what next for the stock price?

| Alan Oscroft

Can Nvidia stock, already up nearly 1,600% in the past five years, still be good value? On fundamental measures, it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn £1,094 in passive income every year until 2055

| Stephen Wright

With UK government bond yields at multi-decade highs, Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is still the place to be…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Another stock market crash could be coming. Here’s what I’m doing about it

| Paul Summers

Share prices have been rising despite geopolitical and economic concerns. Is the market getting complacent? Our writer isn't waiting to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing For Beginners

Will I make more from putting £2k in growth shares or income stocks right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith weighs up whether he should put fresh money in income stocks or if he's better off targeting other…

Read more »