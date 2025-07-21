Another stock market crash could be coming. Here’s what I’m doing about it

Member Login
Share prices have been rising despite geopolitical and economic concerns. Is the market getting complacent? Our writer isn’t waiting to find out.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the FTSE 100 setting a new record high in July, it’s hardly surprising that there’s little talk of an imminent stock market crash.

And this is precisely why I’m preparing for one.

Getting too comfortable?

Without wishing to state the obvious, the reason why crashes occur is that they’re unexpected. Investors get comfortable, even in the face of consistently bad news. Indeed, geopolitical tensions, armed conflict and social unrest dominate the headlines right now. At an economic level, the cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating and prices are on the rise again.

Despite all this, the UK’s top tier has never been higher in terms of valuation. Across the pond, the S&P 500 continues to smash records too. My point is that the market is prepared to look past misery, so long as it’s predictable misery.

But this could easily be the calm before the storm.

The snag is that we won’t know what sort of storm it is until it’s already here.

I’m building a buy list

Now, I don’t know when markets will next crash. But nor does this bother me. Rather than ruminate over what I can’t control, I’ve learned to adopt a different strategy, namely creating a wishlist of stocks I’ve love to buy at a lower price.

One example is fantasy figurine and Warhammer 40K owner Games Workshop (LSE: GAW).

I struggle to see how anyone could label this as anything other than a superb company. We’re talking about a leader in a very lucrative niche market that generates incredible margins year after year. Games Workshop is also in rude financial health, with more cash than debt on its balance sheet.

Quality rarely comes cheap

The trouble is that a stock like this is rarely unpopular, evidenced by the ascent of the share price over the last 10 years or so.

This helps to explain why the shares now trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30. That’s expensive relative to most UK shares. It could also be risky if the firm encounters problems with its supply chain or discretionary spending continues to fall.

However, there’s no rule to say that the share price can’t keep climbing, especially if the £5.4bn cap is able to continue pushing its IP into new formats such as TV and film and building its presence in relatively untapped parts of the world.

It isn’t immune

Even so, it’s worth noting that the stock nearly halved in value between September 2021 and September 2022. Stakes bought at the low would now be worth roughly 180% more.

This example is precisely why I look forward to the market crashing (or at least wobbling). Being armed with a list prior to a major sell-off means the most essential research is done and dusted. I know what I want, why and what I think a fair price should be.

Whether I get my chance to buy Games Workshop shares in next fire sale remains to be seen. But history tells me I can be fairly confident that opportunities to load up on high-quality UK (and international) stocks will come at some point for anyone comfortable with investing for the long term.

I’m gearing up for the next market crash. Are you?


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

