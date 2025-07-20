Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After a 15% decline, should I move on from this FTSE 100 stock?

After a 15% decline, should I move on from this FTSE 100 stock?

An investment in a FTSE 100 restructuring situation isn’t going the way our author had anticipated. Should he sit tight, or sell up and move on?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When I started buying shares in DCC (LSE:DCC) last year, I had a two-part investment thesis. Neither’s going to plan, so I’m thinking about selling the FTSE 100 stock and moving on.

Even the best investors get things wrong. And as Warren Buffett says, one of the most important things is being able to move on quickly when an investment doesn’t turn out as expected. 

The plan

My general view of DCC was that the entire company was worth much more than the sum of its parts. And the firm was looking to sell its healthcare and technology divisions to realise this value.

Analysts estimated these to be worth £2.1bn – over 33% of the firm’s market value. And with its balance sheet in good shape, the cash could be used for dividends or share buybacks.

That would leave the energy unit, which was making just over £500m a year in operating income. More importantly, it was growing at around 9% a year.

All of that sounds pretty good, but things haven’t gone according to plan. The divestitures haven’t – so far, at least – raised the expected cash and growth in the energy business is slowing.

What’s been going on?

DCC announced the sale of its healthcare unit earlier this year. But the £1.1bn sale price was a 15% discount to the £1.3bn analysts had been expecting.

Worse yet, the company’s full-year results for 2024 showed slowing growth in the energy business. And it’s started the year (beginning in April) with a slight year-over-year decline. 

The latest news is that DCC’s sold its UK and Ireland distribution business (part of its technology unit) for £100m. Given that it was essentially breaking even, that’s not a bad result.

That leaves the larger part of the technology division still to divest, but unless it achieves a surprising valuation, my overall thesis is going to come up short. So what should I do?

A dilemma

All of this leaves me with a dilemma. I’m a big believer in the benefits of being a long-term investor, but the underlying business looks a lot less attractive than it used to. There’s another £700m on the way via a share buyback, plus whatever the firm can raise by selling its remaining technology operations. The big question is whether or not that’s worth waiting for. 

DCC started buying back shares in May, but the stock has fallen 5% since then. So there’s no guarantee a falling share count will cause the stock to rally. 

Ultimately though, the biggest question is over the energy unit. The long-term outlook for the stock depends on that part of the company being able to keep growing. 

Thesis busted?

DCC’s energy division is on the edge of my circle of competence. I’d hoped the cash raised by divesting the healthcare and technology units would give me enough of a margin of safety. That hasn’t really happened. That’s obviously a disappointment, but that happens in investing. 

With a dividend on the way later this week, I haven’t (yet) lost much on this one. I’ve got my eye on some other FTSE 100 stocks, but I might wait and see how the rest of the restructuring goes.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in DCC Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 simple strategies that can help drive success in the stock market on a small budget

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a trio of strategic moves he reckons can help an investor as they aim to build…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks backed by this British fund that’s soared 77.8% in just 3 years!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer likes the look of this under-the-radar fund, especially with a pair of exciting growth stocks near the top…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Is there value in Baltic Classifieds — a soaring growth stock that brokers are buying?

| Mark Hartley

Baltic Classifieds has surged after broker upgrades. Mark Hartley asks whether this FTSE 250 stock is really worth buying now.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target £423 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Earning money from dividends in an ISA is one way to set up passive income streams. Our writer explains how…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Which is better: £100,000 or a second income of £5,481 per year?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks and government bonds are both worthy ways of earning a second income. But which is a better choice…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

With interest rates falling, dividend stocks could be the key to passive income between now and 2030

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the years ahead, dividend stocks are likely to offer far more potential for passive income than savings accounts, says…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, they could have £2.3m at retirement!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Starting early, picking wisely and investing £500 a month from age 30 might just lead to a multi-million-pound Stocks and…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Here’s what needs to happen for the Lloyds share price to reach £1

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Lloyds share price is up 40% since the start of the year, but could it continue to climb all…

Read more »