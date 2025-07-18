Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Burberry ‘back’ as a solid update drives its shares to 17-month highs?

Is Burberry ‘back’ as a solid update drives its shares to 17-month highs?

Burberry shares have risen by more than 60% since May’s forecast-beating financials. Can the FTSE 250 luxury giant keep rising?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Mid adult man using a smart phone to monitor his cryptocurrency and stock trading. He is in his small jewellery workshop.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Holders of Burberry (LSE:BRBY) shares may have been quietly confident before today’s (18 July) latest trading statement. After all, the luxury goods giant’s shares leapt on its latest update in May when revenues beat forecasts.

As it turns out, investors were right to be hopeful. At £13.35 a share, Burberry’s price was 6.7% higher on Friday as I wrote this after sales topped estimates again. It touched its most expensive level since February 2024 earlier in the session.

On the one hand, the FTSE 250 firm’s end-of-week update was a familiar story of further sales declines. But signs of early progress for its ‘Burberry Forward’ turnaround plan have fuelled hopes that the luxury laggard is well on the mend.

Signs of progress?

During the 13 weeks to 28 June, Burberry’s sales dropped 6% to £433m, or 2% on a constant currency basis. In what the company described as a “challenging” trading landscape, it said comparable store sales dropped 1% in the period.

Still, this was far better than the 21% decline posted in the corresponding 2024 period.

Performance remained mixed across its regions. Sales in Asia Pacific declined 4%, with strength in South Korea being more than offset by trouble in Japan. Greater China revenues dropped 5%, and Mainland China sales were down 4%.

But new customer growth pushed sales in The Americas 4% higher. In the Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA) region — where “local spend [offset] declines from tourists” in the quarter — sales edged 1% higher.

Chief executive Joshua Schulman said that “although the external environment remains challenging and we are still in the early stages of our transformation, we are encouraged by the initial progress we are starting to see.”

Big questions remain

Launched last autumn, Burberry’s transformation strategy includes priorisiting its traditionally-strong outerwear lines like trench coats, and re-emphasising its classic British luxury roots, to boost sales.

The last couple of trading statements show that the plan’s making good early progress. But does it justify the 60%+ rise in Burberry’s share price since May’s encouraging full-year financials? I’m not so sure.

As well as being in the early stages of its turnaround, its said “the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain“.

I remain concerned about further sales slips in China and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. It’s by far the company’s single most important territory, being responsible for roughly 42% of group sales. Uncertainty here remains high, with the aggressive US trade policy threatening future consumer demand.

Burberry also still needs to prove its brand can stand out in what’s an increasingly crowded luxury market.

Too expensive?

I don’t feel that these questions are reflected in the company’s high valuation. Recent price gains leave it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 69.5 times

At these levels, Burberry shares could correct sharply if progress on the turnaround slips, a very real scenario in my book. On balance, I think investors should consider leaving this high-risk share on the shelf.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price continues to rise despite falling sales!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how the Burberry share price responded to the company’s first-quarter trading update, which was released earlier…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What a crazy day for the share price of this FTSE 250 retailer!

| James Beard

Our writer’s taken time to digest the latest results of the FTSE 250’s Frasers Group. And he likes what he…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 year on from the CrowdStrike IT outage, here’s how the S&P 500 stock has done

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S&P 500 stock CrowdStrike tanked last year when the company caused a huge global IT outage. Its performance since then…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Growth Shares

Aiming to turn £10k into £20k? Here are 3 FTSE 250 shares for investors to consider

| Mark Hartley

Our writer demonstrates how three vastly different FTSE 250 stocks could all double an investment over a decade – and…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

The unanswered billion-dollar question hanging over the Helium One share price!

| James Beard

With the Helium One share price stuck around 1p, our writer tries to answer the question that he reckons every…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 becoming increasingly disconnected from the UK economy?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100's broken through the 9,000 barrier for the first time, yet the British economy's shrinking. Should investors be…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

I’ve just invested £12.06 in this FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

Why has a FTSE 250 housebuilder that Stephen Wright's been watching for some time suddenly jumped to the top of…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 250 could outperform the FTSE 100 this decade

| Mark Hartley

Our writer takes a lesson from history and outlines why he thinks the FTSE 250 could beat the FTSE 100…

Read more »