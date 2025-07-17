Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Wise shares down despite a solid Q1 from one of the UK’s top growth stocks

Wise shares down despite a solid Q1 from one of the UK’s top growth stocks

Shares in Wise are falling despite some strong numbers in Q1. Should investors add the company to their lists of growth stocks to consider on the dip?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I think the UK has more quality growth stocks than it gets credit for. And one of its best might be outside the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250

The latest results from Wise (LSE:WISE) look good, but the stock is down 9% this mornning (17 July) after the release of its Q1 results. So could this be a buying opportunity?

Business model

Wise is a platform for cross-border payments and transfers with a simple business model. It aims to use economies of scale to provide customers with a service that’s impossible to compete with. 

This involves being faster, cheaper, and more reliable than the competition. And in the short term, that means growing as much as possible to achieve the required scale. 

Investors therefore need to focus on three things. One is how many users are on the platform, another is how much money they send, and the third is how much Wise charges them.

In Q1, the user base was up 17%, the total payment volume increased by 24%, and Wise’s fees fell from 0.64% to 0.52%. So far, so good, but a closer look reveals some small concerns.

Looking at the details

Underlying income – what Wise uses as a proxy for revenues – grew 11% during the quarter. It’s hard to argue too much with that, but there are a couple of things investors should note. 

One is that this was short of the firm’s stated ambition of medium-term growth of between 15% and 20% per year. At constant currency rates, however, the figure is much closer (14%).

Another thing to note is where the growth is coming from. Wise generates its income from two sources – charging fees for cross-border transactions and earning interest on customer deposits.

The first is the core part of the business, but it’s the second that showed the most growth in Q1 (31% vs 24%). This isn’t a problem by itself, but it is worth paying attention to. 

Continued strength

In the grand scheme of things, those are some minor details in what I see as a generally strong result. From a long-term perspective, things are clearly moving in the right direction. 

One thing that stands out to me is the take rate (the fee Wise charges on transfers) falling from 0.64% to 0.52%. On the face of it, that looks like a negative, but I think it’s the opposite.

Companies lowering prices isn’t generally seen as a sign of competitive strength. But I don’t think Wise is doing it because it has to – I think it’s doing it to widen the gap with its rivals. 

This is part of the firm’s long-term strategy. And the continued growth in users, transfers, and deposits indicates to me that it’s working. 

Recession risk?

The biggest risk with Wise that I can see is a global recession. And the ongoing trade uncertainty means this is more of a threat at the moment than it has been for some time. 

July’s Bank of America Fund Manager Survey suggests the smart money sees this as the biggest risk to the stock market at the moment. So it’s certainly worth taking seriously. 

That could disrupt Wise’s growth in the short term. But the long-term outlook still looks very positive and I think investors should consider buying today’s dip.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

These 4 FTSE 100 stocks are currently yielding more than 8%!

| James Beard

Our writer believes there are plenty of passive income opportunities among FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) stocks. These are the top four…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons I prefer HSBC over Lloyds shares

| Ben McPoland

While this writer likes Lloyds shares for their solid passive income potential, a rival FTSE 100 bank looks even more…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Up 131% this year! Should I add this rocketing 9p penny stock to my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Agronomics (LSE:ANIC) has made investors a lot of money so far this year. But is it too risky at 9p…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

An A-Z of the FTSE 100: L is for… Lloyds share price

| James Beard

The Lloyds share price is close to being at its highest level since the global financial crisis. Our writer looks…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

An A-Z of the FTSE 100: R is for… Rolls-Royce share price

| James Beard

The Rolls-Royce share price has been the best performer on the Footsie over the past five years. But what might…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

An A-Z of the FTSE 100: B is for… BP share price

| James Beard

Our writer’s taking a closer look at some of the UK’s largest listed companies. Here, he considers the prospects for…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

40 with no retirement plan? This much in an ISA could target a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Mark Hartley

A 40-year-old with no retirement plan needn’t lose hope. Our writer explores how much to invest in an ISA to…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Vodafone shares: here’s the latest dividend and price forecast

| James Beard

After a difficult period, there are signs Vodafone shares are coming back in fashion. What’s next for the FTSE 100…

Read more »