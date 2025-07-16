Member Login
Around a 15-year high, is Barclays' share price still too cheap to ignore?

Barclays’ share price is at a level not seen since 2010, but price and value aren’t the same thing, so there could still be substantial room for appreciation.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) share price is trading near levels not seen consistently since early August 2010.

This may cause some investors to avoid looking further into it on the assumption it cannot rise much further. Others may think it is on an unstoppable bullish ride and they would be foolish not to jump on.

Fear (the first view) and greed (the second) are two key things to be avoided in investment, in my experience. This comprises several years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor.

The factor I assess in such a situation is whether there is value left in the stock. And the primary element to appreciate here is that it can be there in abundance, even after a big price rise.

This is because price and value are not the same thing. Price is whatever the market will pay for a stock. Value is what it is worth, based on the fundamentals of the business.

I ran the key numbers and delved deeper into the business to find out where Barclays figures in this mix.

The business

Any firm’s stock price is ultimately driven by earnings growth.

A risk to these for Barclays is the intense competition in the domestic and international banking sector that may squeeze its margins. However, analysts forecast that its earnings will increase 7.2% every year to the end of 2027.

A key element in the robust earnings projections for Barclays is the rebalancing of its business. This is focused on increasing fee-based revenue rather than that based on interest rates.

This was highlighted in its 2024 results in which fee-based income from investment banking climbed 7% to £11.805bn. And fee-based income from private banking and wealth management increased 8% to £1.309bn. Overall, its income rose 6% year on year to £26.788bn while its profit before tax jumped 24% to £8.108bn.

Revenue is the total income made by a business, while profit (or ‘earnings’) is what remains after expenses are deducted.

The same positive effect was seen in Q1, with investment banking income rising 16% to £3.873bn and that from private banking and wealth management income increasing 12% to £349m. Overall in the quarter, income jumped 11% year on year to £7.7bn, while profit before tax increased 17% to £2.7bn.

So, are the shares undervalued?

The acid test of undervaluation is the discounted cash flow (DCF) model, in my view. This pinpoints where any firm’s share price should be, as derived from cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

As such, it is a standalone result based on the fundamentals of a company, unrelated to other companies’ stock performances.

In Barclays’ case, the DCF shows its shares are 54% undervalued at their current price of £3.43. This fully takes into account the stock’s bullish performance in recent months and years.

Therefore, the fair value of the shares is £7.46.

My view

I focus on stocks with a 7%+ dividend yield. That of Barclays is just 2.5%, so it is not for me.

However, its strong earnings growth potential and successful strategic switch means it may well look too cheap to avoid considering for investors whose portfolios it suits.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

