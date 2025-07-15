Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This US stock could change the face of artificial intelligence

This US stock could change the face of artificial intelligence

This US stock is a leader in agentic artificial intelligence and could dramatically change the way companies work in the future. Dr James Fox explores.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is a US stock poised to reshape the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape with its Agentforce platform, leveraging its strong foothold in enterprise solutions to drive a new era of AI-powered business transformation.

Salesforce’ Agentforce is one of the first manifestations of agentic AI. These are systems that can operate with a degree of autonomy, making decisions and taking actions to achieve goals independently.

It sounds cool. But the market got even more hyped about agentic AI recently after Nvidia boss Jensen Huang shared an image detailing the progression of this technology.

Source: Jensen Huang, Keynote CES2025

What is Agentforce?

Agentforce represents a significant evolution beyond traditional chatbots. It offers autonomous AI agents capable of understanding intent, accessing real-time data, and executing complex tasks across sales, service, and marketing functions.

What sets Agentforce apart is its unified platform that integrates agents, data, applications, and metadata, enabling enterprises to deploy scalable, proactive AI systems. The recent launch of Agentforce 3 introduces enhanced observability through a command centre, supports open standards like model context protocol (MCP), and connects seamlessly with over 30 partners.

Entrenched market position

Salesforce will also benefit from its entrenched position in enterprise workflows and its extensive partner ecosystem. And this means Agentforce will represent an upsell on their current subscription and not a wholly new investment.

What’s more, early adopters have reported meaningful improvements. Engine cut customer case handling times by 15%, 1-800Accountant automated 70% of peak tax season chat engagements, and Grupo Globo improved subscriber retention by 22%. These results highlight how Agentforce can enhance productivity and customer experience at scale.

Cheaper than its peers

From a valuation perspective, Salesforce currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.87. That’s slightly below the information technology sector median of 23.73 and well under its own five-year average of 40.18. This suggests a more conservative market valuation despite its AI leadership.

The forward P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio stands at 1.31, below the sector median of 1.87. This also indicates that the stock may be undervalued relative to its expected earnings growth, which consensus estimates place between 10% and 15% annually through 2029.

The bottom line

However, the thesis isn’t without its risks. Salesforce faces stiff competition from tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, all aggressively investing in enterprise AI. The success of Agentforce hinges on execution and widespread adoption. Failure to deliver measurable ROI could weigh on the stock.

Additionally, the complexity of integrating AI agents at scale brings challenges around security, governance, and compliance that Salesforce must manage carefully. This isn’t a unique problem, however. It’s industry wide.

Despite this, it’s one of my favourite US stocks to buy at the moment. In fact, it’s become one of my largest holdings in the past three months. The valuation isn’t too demanding and that’s unusual in the current market. It’s certainly worthy of consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Alphabet and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 passive income gem now has a forecast yield of a stunning 8.5%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend giant already has a very high yield, and is projected to go even higher in the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost considerable ground over the course of the year, but I think there are three reasons…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Building a second income with FTSE 100 dividend shares: my simple 3-step plan

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a straightforward three-step approach to building a second income portfolio with well-established FTSE 100 dividend shares.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Experian: still one of the UK’s top shares as strong growth continues

| Stephen Wright

Experian shares are up after the firm’s latest trading update. So should UK investors consider buying one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds Banking Group the ultimate FTSE 100 value stock?

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought shares in Lloyds a couple of years ago he thought it was the ultimate value stock…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in ailing GSK shares is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

No investor will be happy with their GSK shares as the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has had a dismal decade.…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 profitable penny stocks that are outpacing Rolls-Royce this year!

| Mark Hartley

Intent on uncovering the best penny stocks in the UK, our writer has identified two gems that are beating the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares have risen from 55p to 76p this year. This means that those who invested in the bank at…

Read more »